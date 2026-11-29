A video posted to an Instagram account with nearly one million followers has put Houston Texans offensive tackle Blake Fisher at the center of a serious off-field controversy. Until this viral clip surfaced, the 2024 second-round draft pick had kept a spotless record with no prior legal trouble, suspensions, or major altercations. Fisher has gone viral after getting into a physical altercation with a woman.

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“#Texans OT Blake Fisher has been accused of pushing and slapping a woman following an altercation that was captured on video and posted to social media,” reported NFL insider Ari Meirov.

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“The woman, Houston-based celebrity trainer Kayla G., also alleges Fisher got physical with other women and says she called police.”

Even though the video that Meirov shared on X got deleted, the video is still there on social media.

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The allegations, which include claims of striking, pushing, and slapping, first surfaced through a video uploaded by Houston-based celebrity trainer Kayla G. She accused the lineman of physically confronting her and other women, adding that she had already contacted the police.

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“I’m so tired of people acting like and thinking they’re above the law! Don’t know @bigfish54, never met him a day in my life,” the post read. “I sat in my car while he argued with my friend & homegirls (all women) I got out once I seen him physically hit one of them to grab the other one. He started charging towards my car I told him to no go to my car, as I seen him following one of the girls. He pushed me and then slapped me. Then talked shit about it like it’s acceptable.

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“I’m spending my hard-earned money to see support @houstontexans & players act like this. It’s disgusting. And before y’all say why y’all come to the internet, call the police: that’s done too, but this won’t be hidden.”

In the video, a side of Fisher’s version is captured that others are not familiar with. As the camera zoomed in on Fisher, the Texans offensive lineman showed little concern about being filmed. He even waved at the cameraperson and casually asked, “How’s it going?” before addressing the accuser’s threat to “press charges” against him.

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“Yes, please press charges,” Fisher said.

No charges have been filed against Fisher, and there has been no immediate legal action. According to Harris County records, the offensive lineman had not been arrested, and no warrant had been issued as of 3 p.m. Saturday.

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The video and the news did reach the Texans.

“We are aware of the incident involving Blake Fisher and are in the process of gathering additional information. We will have no further comment at this time,” the team released a statement.

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While the investigation goes on, it will be hard for the Texans to let go of a player who brought so much talent to the team.

Blake Fisher’s History as a Player

The 2020 Indiana Mr. Football position award winner for Offensive Line wasted little time making his presence felt in college. Playing for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in college, from 2021 to 2023, Fisher made history by becoming the first true freshman to start a season opener at left tackle for the Fighting Irish. Unfortunately, an injury disrupted his debut campaign and kept him out until the Fiesta Bowl against Oklahoma State.

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In Notre Dame, he orchestrated an offense that averaged 39.1 points per game, which was the second-best mark in school history. Fisher did not disappoint in the pro league either.

The 2025 season saw Fisher take on an unusual role along the offensive line. He played 214 snaps at tight end, 78 at left tackle, and another 67 at right tackle. The Texans essentially used him as a sixth offensive lineman to address a persistent weakness in their protection.

While it was more of a short-term fix than a long-term solution, the results were encouraging. The offensive line showed considerable improvement in the second half of the season, performing better than it had at any point in the previous two years.

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As of now, Fisher remains on the active roster.