How Many Kids Does Jody Allen Have? All About Duncan Patton, Gardner Payton, and Faye Payton

Jody Allen is more than a multimillionaire overseeing some of the most valuable franchises in American sports. At 66, she serves as executive owner of the Seattle Seahawks and the Portland Trail Blazers, placing her at the center of two iconic organizations in the NFL and NBA.

Yet beyond boardrooms and stadiums, she is also a mother—a role far more complex and demanding than any executive title. She has three children: Duncan Patton, Gardner Patton, and Faye Patton. How did she raise them? And where are they now? Let’s explore their story.

Who are Jody Allen’s 3 Kids

Jody Allen was married to Brian Patton from 1988 until their divorce in 2009, and together they have three children: Duncan Patton, Gardner Patton, and Faye Patton.

The eldest, Duncan Patton, has reportedly been involved in business and sports-related work connected to the family’s broader enterprises, while Gardner Patton has pursued more creative and environmental interests, including photography and diving.

Their youngest child, Faye Patton, maintains an especially private life, with limited public information available, though she is said to share artistic interests similar to her siblings.

True to Jody Allen’s preference for privacy, all three children largely stay out of the public eye, rarely appearing in media or public events, and she herself seldom speaks about them in interviews.

Who is Duncan Patton?

Duncan Patton, the eldest child of Jody Allen and Brian Patton, was born in 1989 and is 36 years old as of 2026. After graduating from Gonzaga University in 2012 with a degree in Chemistry and Mathematics, Duncan began his career at The Dubliner as a bartender and assistant manager.

In 2014, he joined the Seattle Seahawks’ Finance Department as a Data Analyst, steadily advancing to Senior Operations Analyst by 2019. Today, he serves as the Director of F&B Strategy for Vulcan Sports and Entertainment, helping oversee the family’s business interests. Despite his professional achievements, Duncan keeps a low public profile, and details about his height or endorsements are not widely known.

Who is Gardner Patton?

Gardner Patton, born in 1994, is the second child of Jody Allen and Brian Patton and is 31 years old as of 2026. Unlike his older brother Duncan, Gardner has pursued a more adventurous and creative path. After graduating from the University of Washington in 2019 with a degree in Environmental Studies, he followed his passion for exploration and nature.

He began his career in 2014 as a Service Technician at Silent World Diving Systems and later co-founded Vesta Ventures Limited in 2018, focusing on on-site scouting and project development. Gardner is also an avid photographer, particularly of nature and underwater life, which he shares on his Instagram—a feed often likened to the pages of National Geographic.

His adventurous spirit is reflected in feats like summiting Mount St. Helens in 2015, showcasing both his outgoing personality and love for the natural world.

Who is Faye Payton?

Faye Patton, born in 1997, is Jody Allen’s youngest child and only daughter, and she is 28 years old as of 2026. Unlike her brothers, Faye prefers to keep her personal life largely private, though she shares a love for nature and underwater photography, much like her brother Gardner.

She works at BRC Recovery, but details of her professional life remain limited. Her Instagram, however, showcases her passion for the ocean, featuring stunning underwater images of marine life, coral reefs, and seascapes, reflecting her strong advocacy for protecting marine ecosystems.

Through her photography and posts, Faye combines her creativity with a clear commitment to ocean conservation.

Jody Allen’s story is a testament to balancing immense professional responsibilities with family life. As the executive owner of two major sports franchises, she has built a legacy in business and philanthropy, all while raising three remarkable children, Duncan, Gardner, and Faye Patton, each carving their own unique path in the world.