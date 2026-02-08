How Much Is Billie Joe Armstrong & Green Day Earning For Super Bowl LX Opening Ceremony Performance? Salary, Net Worth & More

Essentials Inside The Story Green Day will kick off the Super Bowl celebrations with an opening ceremony on Feb. 8 at Levi's Stadium

The opening ceremony will air live at 3 p.m. Pacific Time

The band is expected to perform massive hits like "American Idiot," "Basket Case," and "Holiday"

The NFL recently confirmed that the legendary rock band Green Day will take center stage to open Super Bowl LX. As the game celebrates its 60th anniversary, the East Bay-native trio—Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tré Cool—will perform their most famous rock anthems at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This high-energy ceremony is designed to honor the game’s history by having the band welcome generations of former Super Bowl MVPs onto the field. Fans can tune in to the celebration on Sunday, February 8, 2026, starting at 3:00 PM PT. The event will be broadcast live across NBC, Telemundo, Peacock, and Universo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Do Billie Joe Armstrong and Green Day get paid for the Super Bowl performance?

Following NFL tradition, headliners like Green Day do not receive a multi-million dollar performance fee. Instead, their compensation comes in two forms: the NFL covers all production costs, which can range from $10 to $20 million, and the artists are paid a standard union-mandated daily rate for their time.

ADVERTISEMENT

How much do Super Bowl performers typically get paid?

Following long-standing NFL tradition, the league does not pay performance fees to its musical acts. Instead, the band will receive a standard union-mandated fee, which usually amounts to about $1,000 per day for their time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

What is Billie Joe Armstrong’s net worth in 2026?

Billie Joe Armstrong is a famous American musician and actor who has built a fortune of $75 million. He is most well-known as the lead singer and songwriter for the legendary punk rock band Green Day. As for the band Green Day collectively, the net worth is estimated to be around $185 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, he has earned his success not just through his singing but also by writing hit songs, playing various instruments, and even appearing in movies and plays.

Why is performing at the Super Bowl valuable?

For an iconic band like Green Day, performing in the Super Bowl typically results in a huge spike in streaming numbers, especially as they have been quite stagnant in recent years. A surge in album sales and an immediate jump in demand for concert tickets make the performance a highly profitable marketing move despite the lack of a direct check from the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a great way to keep the energy high while bridging the gap between sports and music.

ADVERTISEMENT

What songs might Green Day perform, and why does it matter?

Get ready for a historic kickoff! Green Day is officially set to bring back their legendary punk rock energy to one of the biggest stages in the world. Since the game marks the massive 60th-anniversary celebration and is being held in their home state of California, the band is planning a performance that feels like a true homecoming.

Fans can expect a high-octane setlist packed with the iconic anthems that defined a generation. The band is expected to blast through massive hits like “American Idiot,” “Basket Case,” and “Holiday,” ensuring the stadium is electric before the coin toss even happens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Green Day’s presence at Super Bowl LX is a strategic win for both the NFL and the band, as for fans and the band alike, the real value lies in the energy of those iconic anthems, proving that after three decades, Green Day still knows exactly how to get the world loud.