Life was a whirlwind for Kylie Kelce when her husband, former offensive lineman Jason Kelce, used to play. It’s been about three years since he hung up his cleats, but Kelce still hasn’t forgotten the toll that life has taken on her. In light of both her husband’s and brother-in-law’s teams playing on Thanksgiving, Kylie gave her honest take.

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“This year, both the Eagles and Chiefs are playing on Thanksgiving,” Kylie shared on the Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce podcast. “I don’t feel good about that. I have things to do from really the minute we wake up until the minute I get horizontal and my eyes close. And because of that, I’m frustrated with the fact that at 8:20 and at 4:30, I will have something to do. The 8:20 is going to be a little bit more pressing. Why, you ask? Because go Chiefs. I do not like meaningful games on holidays.

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“I don’t like it because there’s other things that must be done. When I am emotionally invested in a game, I want to sit down. I want to focus. Now, with four kids, I don’t often get to do that anymore.”

We know how things are already chaotic on Thanksgiving. There are a bunch of guests visiting, for whom one has to curate lunch and dinner menus, which are nothing short of feasts. To that, add in the madness of managing four kids; the idea alone of sitting down to watch a game you’d really look forward to feels difficult.

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“It is so special to be able to get together with family. And because the holidays sort of force you to do that, it holds you accountable a little bit,” Kylie Kelce shared in an interview with PEOPLE. “We get a little bit lost in the chaos sometimes, of being like, ‘Oh. We should really go see this person,’ or ‘We should really check in or get together with that person.’ And the holidays just, I think, give you that sense of responsibility to be like, ‘No, there is no excuse. We have the time because you set it aside anyway.’”

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In an interview with USA Today, Kylie shared that she hosts anywhere from nine to 18 people.

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This year, the pain was double for Jason Kelce’s wife. Her husband’s former team, the Eagles, played the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. ET. Later, Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs took on the Buffalo Bills at 8:20 pm ET. Both games were absolute thrillers, but with different outcomes. The Eagles pulled off a shock victory against the Cowboys, and the Chiefs suffered an upset loss to the Bills.

Jason Kelce might have watched both games as he and his brother talk about recent matchups on their New Heights podcast. If he did, there’s surely a lot to unpack.

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The Eagles nearly lost the Cowboys matchup, trailing them by 21 points in the second half at one point. However, the Eagles managed to mount a historic comeback, recording the largest ever turnaround in the history of Thanksgiving Day games. Joe Milton balled out, throwing for 331 yards and three touchdowns, along with a rushing score.

For a team that has been in shambles this year, this game might have been its swansong.

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The Chiefs, on the other hand, went toe-to-toe with the Bills, resulting in the score tying at 10 in the fourth quarter. However, the Chiefs lost two opportunities to break the tie. One was a missed field goal, and the other was a Patrick Mahomes pass to Rashee Rice that was deemed an incompletion on review. Buffalo’s Tyler Bass drilled a 57-yard field goal as the clock hit 0:00 to bring home the victory.

Besides these two games, the Chicago Bears also faced off against the Detroit Lions on the special day at 1 p.m. ET.