The highly anticipated Madden movie has finally arrived, bringing the story of legendary NFL coach and broadcaster John Madden to the big screen. Directed by David O. Russell, the film stars Nicolas Cage as Madden and Christian Bale as Raiders owner Al Davis, chronicling their relationship from Oakland’s Super Bowl-winning days to Madden’s move into broadcasting and, eventually, the creation of the Madden NFL video game series.

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However, Madden has received a largely mixed-to-negative critical reception since its release. Several reviewers have criticized the film’s tone and its decision to cover so many chapters of Madden’s life, although Bale’s portrayal of Davis has drawn the most attention. That hasn’t stopped some football personalities from enjoying the movie for what it is, and Fox NFL insider Jay Glazer appears to be firmly in that camp.

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Speaking about the movie in an Instagram post, Glazer made it clear that he wasn’t approaching it as a historically accurate retelling of Madden’s life.

“Alright… I see alllll the reviews about the Madden movie. I saw it too, and maybe we have different reasons to see movies… but I go to the movies for escapism.. nothing else,” Glazer captioned his post. “To be entertained and escape the “real” stuff going on in life. Was I entertained?? ABSOLUTELY!!! But the big part at least for me, and maybe it’s because I was around Al Davis covering the NFL for 34 years.”

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“Christian Bale as Al Davis… I was absolutely floored!!! Unbelievable!!! He had him down!!! It was unreal. Maybe others won’t appreciate bc they weren’t around him, but I can tell you his performance absolutely crushed it!!! Oh, and Julian Edelman and Marshawn “BEASTMODE” Lynch with their cameos had me cracking up… which is a good day for me. One side note: I have ZERO to do with this movie or skin in the game. I don’t work for Amazon. I simply want people to just “enjoy” more than “judge” so they get a good little escape.”

Glazer’s praise is notable because Davis is one of the film’s central figures, and the story focuses heavily on his friendship and working relationship with Madden. Davis is one of the central figures in the story, with the movie focusing heavily on his friendship and professional relationship with Madden.

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In real life, Madden coached the Raiders from 1969 through 1978, compiling a .759 winning percentage and leading Oakland to a win in Super Bowl XI, the franchise’s first championship.

Bale also took Davis’s distinctive personality seriously. Discussing his preparation for the role, Bale described changing his appearance, including shaving his head and eyebrows, and said Davis could talk about football almost like a paramilitary operation.

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“He had so many just wonderful contradictions,” Bale told Variety. “He was such a strong character. He liked to intimidate people, you know; he said all this ‘Just win, baby’ and ‘Dominate.’ It’s a game of psychological intimidation and fear.”

That may help explain why Glazer, who says he was around Davis for years while covering the NFL, reacted so strongly to Bale’s portrayal. The Guardian, despite being highly critical of the movie overall, similarly singled out Bale’s Davis for his Brooklyn accent, swagger, and intensity.

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Meanwhile, Edelman and Lynch offer a lighter football connection. The former NFL stars appear as fictionalized members of the programming team involved in creating the Madden NFL video game, with Edelman playing Gary Kapeck and Lynch portraying Jerry Bell.

Their appearances have also been noticed by critics, with some reviews describing the former players’ scenes as among the film’s more amusing moments despite broader criticism of the movie.

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Ultimately, Glazer’s reaction is less about whether Madden is a flawless biopic and more about whether it entertains. For someone who remembers Davis, Bale’s performance seems to have been the highlight.