“I Lost”: Alix Earle’s Ex-BF Shares Emotional Message as Tom Brady Relationship Takes Next Step

Matters of the heart are never easy to handle, and not even elite athletes or celebrities are exempt from the pain of a split. After ending their two-year relationship, TikTok star Alix Earle and Houston Texans wide receiver Braxton Berrios are publicly processing their split in different ways. While outlets and social posts show Alix speaking openly about her feelings, Braxton’s social media posts have been subtler, and many fans and gossip outlets have speculated that those captions hint at his own struggle.

Recently, he posted a photo of a workout machine from Solidcore with the caption “Let’s tussle,” followed quickly by a second post that simply said, “I lost.”

Imago Braxton Berrios (Image via Instagram @braxtonberrios)

While “I lost” was likely a literal reference to the difficulty of the workout, a 50-minute routine focused on slow-twitch muscle fibers and core stability that can humble even an NFL player, the timing has sparked deep speculation. It is well-known that emotional turmoil can make it difficult for anyone, even a professional athlete, to maintain their usual physical and mental focus.

This isn’t the first time Braxton’s captions have been scrutinized for hidden meanings; last year, after his breakup, he posted “What did I miss?” and later insisted he wasn’t trying to be “shady” toward his ex.

This latest post comes at a particularly sensitive time, as rumors have begun to swirl regarding Alix Earle’s dating life. After she was spotted celebrating New Year’s Eve with NFL legend and analyst Tom Brady, social media has been buzzing with theories about a potential romance.

As photos of the two circulate, fans are left wondering if Braxton’s “I lost” comment refers to his grueling gym session or the pain of seeing his former partner move on with one of the greatest names in football history.

Has Alix Earle once again gotten into a new relationship?

Rumors are swirling about a potential romance between TikTok sensation Alix Earle and NFL legend Tom Brady. While Alix recently told fans she planned to stay single this year to break her habit of “boyfriend hopping,” a series of sightings has fans thinking otherwise. First, let’s check out Alix’s exact words to People Magazine after her most recent breakup with Braxton.

“I think I’ve just always had boyfriends. I was a boyfriend hopper, and I said, ‘This year, I’m gonna be dedicated to being okay with being alone, but I don’t know why I can’t do it,’” she said during her interview.

The speculation of her dating once again reached a fever pitch after a video went viral showing her and Tom Brady hanging out at a star-studded New Year’s Eve party in St. Barths. The timing of the meeting seemed like a “perfect storm” for gossip.

Last year, in the month of December, Tom’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, remarried, and Alix had recently ended her relationship with athlete Braxton Berrios. This overlap in their single status quickly made them the top trending topic across social media and gossip websites.

The connection appears to be more than just a one-time party meeting. New reports suggest that Alix and Tom have been texting regularly since the start of the year. Most recently, they crossed paths at the College Football National Championship in Miami on January 19, 2026. While sources say the run-in wasn’t planned, they did make an effort to see each other during the event.

Despite the growing closeness, those close to the pair insist things aren’t official yet. While Alix is reportedly very interested in Tom, the two are currently just having fun and keeping things casual. For now, it seems they are enjoying each other’s company without any heavy pressure or “serious” labels.