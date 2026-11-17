When NFL sideline reporter Laura Rutledge tossed to Adam Schefter for an injury update on quarterback Jacoby Brissett before kickoff in Baltimore, she expected breaking football news. Instead, ESPN’s top insider hijacked the Monday Night Countdown segment to air a personal grievance that had nothing to do with the gridiron.

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“What should we know about Jacoby Brissett tonight, who’s taken over at QB for Baltimore?” asked Laura Rutledge.

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“Laura, before I get to Jacoby Brissett, I just want to let you all know how difficult it is every single Monday to watch you feast on all this great-looking food while I’m working all day and don’t have time to eat,” Schefter complained jokingly. “Every single Monday, every single Monday, I’m sitting here. I’m sitting here watching everybody stuff their faces, and I’m going, ‘Ah, that looks so good. That looks so good.’ And I never get to eat. Anyway.”

As Schefter shared his grievance, Rutledge thought of adding salt to his wounds while the analysts like Marcus Spears, Mina Kimes, and others shared a laugh.

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“Look at this double dog,” she flashed a hot dog on the screen to make Schefter feel jealous.

Schefter serves as the Senior NFL Insider at ESPN, a role he has held since joining the network in August 2009. He is the common face on multiple programs including NFL Live, Sunday NFL Countdown, Monday Night Countdown, and Get Up, among others.

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Monday Night Countdown airs as a two-hour pregame show after which Monday Night Football starts, leading to the kickoff, and is hosted by Rutledge.

Their respective schedules mean Schefter has to spend his Monday working through the pregame coverage and preparing for the broadcast. By the time he gets a chance to catch his breath, the MNF crew is already enjoying the food spread on set. That’s what led to Schefter’s humorous complaint.

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On pregame sets across the league, a massive spread of stadium snacks and tailgate food is a staple prop meant to bring a relaxed, backyard party vibe to the broadcast. While desk analysts can easily grab a bite between segments, breaking-news insiders stay glued to their phones until the final second before kickoff, making Schefter’s on-air hunger a relatable reality for the people working behind the scenes of live sports television.

This is not the first time that Schefter opened up about how his job has led him to miss out on the little joys of life. During the early stages of their relationship, he and his wife Sharri would often join friends for group dinners. However, unexpected NFL leads frequently disrupted what should have been relaxing evenings.

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Even while sitting at the dinner table, Schefter received a lead that demanded his attention. So, he had to step away from the dinner table and invest his time to develop the story. Eventually, the couple stopped heading out for dinner.

“So we just don’t do those things,” Schefter shared on The Mental Game podcast. “We stay home, we order in, we hang out with our dogs, stream some shows. And when the phone call comes in, ‘Excuse me.’ I don’t have to step away from the table, I don’t have to leave the restaurant. I’ve had that happen too many times.”

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While Schefter and his wife found a solution to order in, ESPN will now have to take care of his cravings too after seeing his colleagues having a feast.