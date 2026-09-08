“If Trinidad Chambliss Was 6’3..”: ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky Shares Ole Miss QB’s One Missing Trait That Would Make Him NFL Draft’s No. 1 Favorite

Over the past couple of months, Trinidad Chambliss has already taken a lot of heat for his fight with the NCAA over his sixth year of eligibility. After he was granted the injunction, he proved himself on the first chance by accounting for four touchdowns against the Louisville Cardinals on September 6. But for ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky, it still might not be enough to push his case for the No.1 2027 draft pick.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I think if Trinidad Chambliss was 6-foot-3, he would be the clear favorite to be the number one pick in next year’s NFL draft,” he shared on the “First Take” podcast on Monday, September 7. “And I love Arch Manning, and C.J. Carr, and Dante Moore, and whatnot. This kid throws the ball before guys are open better than anybody in college football.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Anticipation, which is not necessarily a huge calling card for some of the college quarterbacks nowadays, he’s got it in waves, and I think that’s what separates him. His pure throwing ability is so different than all the other college quarterbacks, maybe outside of Dante Moore.”

So, except for the height, 6’1-tall Chambliss is the front-runner of the No.1 pick race in Orlovsky’s eyes. The NFL’s preference for size is clear: teams want QBs who can see over linemen and extend plays. In that regard, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning holds a clear advantage at 6’4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several star QBs fit that mold heading into the 2026 NFL season: Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen (6’5”), Cincinnati Bengals’ Joe Burrow (6’4”), and New England Patriots’ Drake Maye (6’4”), among others. But there have been exceptions, too, like 6-foot-1 Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, who has established himself as a highly regarded QB.

But keeping the height talks aside, Chambliss has already come under the spotlight as the next big thing. For instance, ESPN’s Jordan Rodgers already sees the Rebels quarterback beating Manning in an important race.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m going to say Trinidad Chambliss is going to win the Heisman Trophy over Arch Manning,” Rodgers said on ESPN’s “Get Up” show. “Yeah, I think they’re both going to be there. But the best quarterback in the country last year at the end of the year and coming into this year is Trinidad Chambliss. He’s the best dual threat over 500 rushing yards.”

Last year, Chambliss finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ole Miss star put up impressive numbers in 2025, recording 3,937 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He contributed another 527 rushing yards and eight scores on the ground, totaling 4,464 offensive yards. What makes that production even more notable? He wasn’t Ole Miss’ starting quarterback when the season began.

He carried that momentum into 2026. In the opening game against Louisville, Chambliss completed 21 of 36 passes for 336 yards, with three touchdowns and one interception during the Rebels’ 41-38 win.

ADVERTISEMENT

What makes the narrative of being the No.1 pick stronger? Well, that has to be Chambliss’ career graph.

A year ago, only a handful of people knew Chambliss, a Division II transfer from Ferris State who wasn’t expected to win the starting job at Ole Miss. He quickly changed that narrative, becoming one of the country’s best players and guiding the Rebels to the College Football Playoff.

ADVERTISEMENT

His performance raised eyebrows, and FOX Sports’ Bucky Brooks ranked him fifth in his 10 best 2027 NFL Draft-eligible QBs list.

“Although his size (6-0, 200 pounds) will make some teams pause, it is hard to deny his performance and production as a quick-rhythm passer with explosive running skills,” wrote Brooks. “As a slick ball handler with a quick release, he is best suited to play in a wide-open offensive scheme. With some teams hesitant to gamble on an undersized quarterback regardless of talent, Chambliss is one of the biggest wild cards of the 2027 class.”

Whether Chambliss can defy the height bias remains the 2027 draft’s biggest question.