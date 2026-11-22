Carlie Irsay-Gordon is still struggling to find her fan base in the Indianapolis Colts camp. She has been the principal owner and CEO of the Colts since 2025. With the team now walking on a tightrope with a 3-8 overall record, Irsay-Gordon’s sideline antics have come under scrutiny. Amidst the hate, minority owner of the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks, Mark Cuban, jumped in to defend Irsay-Gordon.

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“I sat behind the bench for the same reason I sat in on sales and tech meetings. So I could learn,” he wrote on X, resharing Mitchell Schwartz’s post. “Watching how people interacted. How they responded to the good and bad and each other. Developing closer relationships. Making them comfortable around me so they didn’t think I was a suit in an office and they could talk to me. I also got to hear what refs said to our coaches and players. And vice versa. Taught me a lot as well.

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“It’s all information to help me make better decisions. The fact that no one else had done it, made it one of the many things I did that other teams didn’t. Good for her for being an owner that cares enough to not care what other people think. And it was 23 yrs 😂.”

Things blew off when Indianapolis went home with yet another loss, this time against the Houston Texans. They were able to steady the sails after a five-game losing streak by racking up a 24-22 win against the Miami Dolphins. But they lost that spark again, falling 26-3 to the Texans. Amid all this, Irsay-Gordon is now taking the heat. Amidst all this, Irsay-Gordon is now taking the heat.

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The reaction to Irsay-Gordon’s sideline appearance was far from positive. With the Colts being thoroughly outplayed, fans wasted little time questioning why the owner was taking notes behind the bench, with some turning the moment into an online joke. Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz subsequently stepped in to defend the owner.

“I do not get all the hate. She stays out of the way, she listens to the headsets, and she takes notes,” he wrote. “In this case she looks up and the coach is nearby and she goes further down the sideline. Mark Cuban sat right behind the bench for half a century and no one batted an eye.”

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By now, it has become common for Irsay-Gordon to face backlash for her sideline actions. She is often spotted walking up and down the sidelines, wearing a headset and holding a clipboard. Had her efforts and sincerity been reflected on the box score, things might have been different. But that’s not the case.

Irsay-Gordon has been no stranger in the Indianapolis camp, having joined the team in 2008. But she stepped up as the owner following the cardiac arrest death of her father, Jim Irsay, in May last year. In her first year, the Colts wrapped up the 2025 campaign with an 8-9 record. Hate ramped up in 2026, as the team struggled to keep their heads above water while the owner’s confused look from the sidelines went viral.

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“If a male owner was doing this, we would be ridiculing this guy till the cows came home,” Bill Simmons said on his podcast. “If some, you know, rich guy, male owner, was on the sideline with a notebook, like coming over and giving advice to the coach, we would be like, ‘This guy?’ Even Jerry Jones wouldn’t do that. Why are we making excuses for how weird this is?”

After that, Irsay-Gordon herself admitted during an interview with Front Office Sports that she has “a fifth-grade reading level understanding of the game.”

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Fans are already losing confidence in the new owner. This week’s SB Nation Reacts survey offered another indication of the growing discontent, with just 12% of Colts fans believing the franchise is heading in the right direction.

Yet then Cuban is trying his best to protect Irsay-Gordon.

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“She isn’t a manager. She is the owner,” he wrote on X. “Its a different dynamic.”