“Husband Might Get Traded”: Jonathan Taylor’s Wife Shares Blunt Reaction to Potential Colts Exit Amid RB’s Trade Rumors

Jonathan Taylor is yet to get clarity on whether his time with the Indianapolis Colts is coming to an end. However, his wife, Ayanna Chapman, might have given away a key detail.

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“My husband is currently the starting running back for the Colts. His name is Jonathan Taylor, and we have been on the team for seven years. That’s kind of unheard of in the NFL,” shared Ayanna in a video as posted by The Athletic’s James Boyd. “You’re very lucky if you’re able to do so, and we’re in a situation that we’ve never been in before. This may be the first time we may not be on the same team we might get traded, and it all began last season.

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Chapman went on to explain how the GM and head coach were able to keep their jobs after the team did record a short-lived winning streak, and because of the remaining potential.

“Fast forward to today, our record is 2-4, and we just lost to a winless Titans. Hence, they fired Chris Ballard. And players that once seemed untouchable may now be on the table, hence the rumors circulating around my husband. But there’s more to this story, so like for part 2.”

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“POV: Your husband might get traded and you’re finding out at the same time as NFL Twitter 😭💀🏈,” Ayanna captioned the video, as found in the screenshot shared by Boyd since she probably had deleted the post from her IG. Boyd also shared screenshots of Ayanna replying to comments linking Taylor to Minnesota and Seattle.

The Athletic’s Jonathan Jones claimed that the team might be surveying the landscape for some time before deciding on Taylor.

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“Indy ownership loves him,” a team executive told Jones. “They’d have to drop more games to move him.”

However, rumors of a potential trade have surrounded the RB for some time. NFL insider Tom Pelissero claimed Indianapolis doesn’t consider any of their stars to be “off limits.” It means DeForest Buckner, Quenton Nelson, and Taylor could all become subjects of trade talks.

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When it comes to trading Taylor, a lucrative deal is awaiting Indianapolis.

“You know the goal. They don’t have a No. 1 pick because of [the] Sauce [Gardner trade]. You know that’s what they’re going to try to get back,” said NFL insider Ian Rapoport. “If they have the kind of market that players never have during the season, maybe they can get it. Maybe they get a No. 1 pick and give something back.”

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The Giants have been fielded as a potential home, and Seattle. Both teams could use an RB like him to amp up their rushing attacks, which need more manpower. Taylor has totaled 492 rushing yards, 163 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns in six games this season.