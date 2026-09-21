“What the Hell Is Going On”: Pat McAfee Calls Out the NFL as Colts Fans Protest Refs’ Controversial Call Against Chiefs

The Indianapolis Colts entered Arrowhead Stadium desperate to prove themselves. Firstly, last season’s 23-20 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs is still fresh in their memories. Then, there was also the loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 this year. The Colts fought valiantly to bring home a win, and nearly did so. However, there was a play that had fans and former Colts punter Pat McAfee fired up against the Chiefs.

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In the fourth quarter, Daniel Jones threw a short pass to Keenan Allen on a third-and-six, who was tackled at the 24-yard line. However, the Colts were not given a first down.

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“Hey… WHAT THE HELL IS GOING ON @nfl,” wrote McAfee on X while the game was still on.

“Oh, that looks like he gets to the 24,” went the play-by-play commentator. “I think that’s a first down.”

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Turns out this is not the only time in the Sunday game that the referees got called out. Colts quarterback Daniel Jones tried to make a running play on the right side of the field. But the Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton and cornerback La’Jarius Sneed rained on his plans. Jones took a big hit after being tackled by Bolton. The play ended with him going out of bounds with the ball, but no penalty was called by the officials.

The officiating crew for this game consisted of head referee Clete Blakeman, down judge Andy Warner, umpire Scott Walker, and others.

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With nearly two decades of NFL experience, Blakeman is one of the league’s most experienced active referees. He entered the NFL as a field judge in 2008 before moving into the referee role in 2010. His postseason résumé includes assignments in multiple playoff games, including Super Bowl 50.

The Colts also nearly did not have a crucial play for them as the game went into overtime. The Chiefs already extended the lead by three points, and the Colts got possession. Jones threw a 48-yard bomb to Laquon Treadwell, and the ball came out of his hands after it was down. It was initially ruled a fumble, and Arrowhead roared.

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It was only after review that Treadwell was ruled to have been brought down by contact, and the Colts were able to tie the score 30-30 in that drive with a field goal.

The Indianapolis fandom on the internet was fuming with anger at the Allen ruling.

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“The bottom ref literally started near the first down marker with his hand up but as he walked to the ball he subtracted like 1-2 yards what a joke”

“Tell me again that the refs aren’t just corrupt as hell. I’m not even a big Indy fan, but how could they argue this isn’t a first,” wrote a fan.

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“This is actually worse than the missed Commanders TD earlier today. How can they keep getting away with blatantly blowing these decisions????” a fan questioned.

“#Rigged That’s a first down and it isn’t even close, the fact they didn’t overturn the call on the field is a crime!” read a comment.

“Just shameless f****** yet again to favor the Chiefs. Absolute clown s***,” a fan did not mince his words.

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“Refs doing everything they can to help the chiefs,” an upset fan wrote.

Things yet again went in Kansas City’s favor on Sunday as they secured a 33-30 win over Indianapolis, with a field goal on the final drive. The Colts head home frustrated, left to wonder whether a favorable ruling from the referees could have changed the outcome.

McAfee sure will have some things to say about the game the next time he goes live on his show.