Insider Confirms Why Sean McVay Needed Matthew Stafford to Beat Kyle Shanahan’s Offense

Is Matthew Stafford really the San Francisco 49ers’ antidote? While Kyle Shanahan’s team’s 8-4 record vs the quarterback might point toward the opposite, the action on the gridiron can only be ignored for so long. The biggest example? The Los Angeles Rams’ comeback 27-24 win at SoFi Stadium in Week 3 last season vs the 49ers.

Picture this: By the time Sean McVay realized what happened, the Rams had already stunned Shanahan’s offense. It wasn’t just the scoreline that had flipped, but the entire narrative. Stafford, even without Cooper Kupp or Puka Nacua (both out with injury at the time), had orchestrated a 45th career game-winning drive in the fourth quarter or overtime—this time from a 14-point hole.

As 49ers general manager John Lynch rightly put it in December last year, “Pressure in [Matthew’s] face — and that doesn’t do the job all the time with a guy like him. The toughness, above all else. Everybody talks about the talent and arm angles, but this dude is a tough guy. He can get hit and knocked down, but he just keeps coming. You know you have to play four quarters versus a Matthew Stafford-led team. I think the other thing is what I spoke to — the arm angles, no-look passes; it’s really bold what he does, it blows my mind. He did it in the Super Bowl, looking over here throwing it over the middle of the field.”

Well, we can tell you this: McVay’s surely counting his blessings for outrunning the 49ers to acquire the signal-caller from the Lions in 2021. Even Albert Breer spelled it out clearer than ever this week.

During an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Breer began. “It’s one of the reasons why Sean McVay wanted Matthew Stafford so badly four years ago. He knew that was a way to sort of break that element of being able to beat a Shanahan offense.”

“If you get on top of them, it really puts them…I would say it makes them fish out of water to some degree,” the journalist further said about Shanahan’s system in high-pressure situations. And that’s where Stafford comes into the equation.

As Breer added during the interview, “It’s what separates the great ones—how do you play on third and long? How do you play when you’re playing from behind? Anybody can look great when you’re in second and four or third and one. What do you look like when it’s third and 14 and you’re down 20?” It’s clear that the QB’s given McVay the edge not just when the offense is humming, but when it is desperate. That Week 3 win? It was a moment that confirmed McVay’s long-term bet—one that makes Shanahan fill with bitter regret even to this day.

Interestingly, the 49ers were also in the running for Stafford when the Lions were on the lookout for a trade. “You don’t want to get me started, dude. That was frustrating. I was in Cabo. I was watching it all. … I remember looking through it cuz everyone was telling me it was a possibility. Stafford’s the man. I studied him hard coming out of college, and you always play against him, so you know how good he is,” Shanahan had admitted during a podcast appearance in July 2021 before adding:

“I remember Saturday, I was so stressed out, and finally we talked to someone, it was 7 at night, and they’re like, ‘No, nothing’s happening at the earliest until tomorrow, so you can finish your night.’ So, I’m like, ‘All right, I’m done.’ Put my phone down, talked to Mandy. I’m like, ‘All right, let’s go out to dinner, let’s have some drinks.’ Half an hour later, my buddy calls me and is like, ‘I’m just telling ya, if you want Stafford, you need to get a hold of him right now.’ I’m like, ‘What do you mean? No, we just talked to people. I can sleep on this. We’ll talk to them tomorrow.’ ‘I’m just telling you, you need to talk to him right now.’ … And then 10 minutes later it was all over.”

Matthew Stafford’s still that guy, now he just needs to own the moment

Back in March, Matthew Stafford made it clear—he’s not ready to pack it up just yet. On the New Heights podcast, the Rams QB told Jason and Travis Kelce he’s “happy” to be back in LA for 2025, and maybe beyond. “We just had to kind of figure that out and get to that point.” So despite the New York Giants and the Las Vegas Raiders offering up to $100 million to the veteran, he knew where his heart was.

But here’s the problem heading into 2025: Consistency. Not big moments. Not playoff grit. Just good, clean, week-to-week execution, especially when Stafford hasn’t thrown for 4,000 yards since 2021, and hasn’t touched 25 touchdowns in any of the last three seasons.

Still, the Rams aren’t giving up hope just yet. “We have a chance with him every time he’s at the switch, and love working with him. And I think he can play as long as he wants, but fortunately, I’m hoping it’s a couple more years,” is what Sean McVay had clearly said just last month.

So, one thing’s clear: If Matthew Stafford is ready to play, Sean McVay will always be ready to coach. But can the QB finally make it worth his while this season? Only time will tell.