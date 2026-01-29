Is Sam Darnold’s Grandfather the Marlboro Man, Dick Hammer? Everything You Need to Know About Seahawks QB’s Family Lineage

The excitement of Super Bowl season has a unique way of bringing family legacies back to life. As the Seattle Seahawks prepare for the big game, all sorts of interesting backstories are beginning to surface. The story of Sam Darnold’s grandfather gained fresh momentum after sports commentator Colleen Wolfe discussed his unique lineage.

“His grandfather, he comes from a long line of successful people in his family. His grandfather was the Marlboro man, and his name was Dick Hammer. I’m not making that up.” Wolfe said on the Good Sports podcast with Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson.

While Sam Darnold prepares for his first Super Bowl appearance on the league’s biggest stage, it turns out his family is no stranger to the spotlight. His grandfather, Dick Hammer, was once one of the most recognizable faces in the country as a primary model for the iconic Marlboro cigarette advertisements in the 1970’s.

Beyond his modeling fame, Hammer was a powerhouse of talent. He was a captain in the Los Angeles County Fire Department and a versatile athlete who competed for the United States in volleyball at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.