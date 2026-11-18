Troy Aikman and Joe Buck were set to go down as one of the most memorable broadcasting duos in NFL history. However, that legacy stands tarnished, following the controversy surrounding Aikman’s impending exit from ESPN, Buck getting a new extension, and the two friends fighting each other ahead of a game.

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ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro is not happy with what the media has to say about the whole drama.

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“Look, Joe and Troy have done a great job for us on Monday Night Football,” he shared, speaking at Sports Business Journal’s Media Innovators conference in New York. “When I say us, they’ve done a great job for ESPN, they’ve done a great job for the league, they’ve done a great job for the game, and most importantly, they’ve done a great job for fans. Are we happy about the media coverage recently? Of course not. It’s been disappointing.”

When it comes to the duo’s quality of work, there have been no complaints from Pitaro’s side. However, he has always stressed the timing when the feud transpired.

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“Yes, yes, disappointing, don’t like the timing, obviously, either,” he added. “But again, they are professionals, and if you watch the broadcast, you’re seeing very high-quality production.”

The Super Bowl will bring Buck and Aikman back together for a broadcast assignment they haven’t shared in several years. Their last joint appearance at the championship game was Super Bowl 54 in February 2020. The upcoming Super Bowl was supposed to be a highlight for Pitaro, who recruited Aikman and Buck from FOX in 2022. Buck and Aikman had established themselves as one of FOX’s prominent broadcasting duos, working together on six Super Bowl broadcasts.

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This will be ESPN’s first time broadcasting the Super Bowl.

“With the full strength of The Walt Disney Company and in collaboration with the NFL, ESPN has embarked on a year-long Super Bowl celebration,” said Pitaro back in February. “This fan-focused initiative unites our Company’s beloved brands with industry-leading storytelling and technology to showcase football’s greatest stories, heroes, and moments like never before. Across our platforms, screens, and parks, we’ll build momentum throughout the year toward Super Bowl LXI — a monumental event for sports fans everywhere and for ESPN.”

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So, Buck and Aikman must be focused on preparing themselves for the Big Day. Instead, an immature fight has created a rift between the duo. Per many reports, Buck and Aikman reportedly argued before the Rams-Bills Monday Night Football game.

Per Puck, Aikman felt betrayed after Buck signed his extension with ESPN. The latter reportedly signed his deal much earlier than when it was reported in September. Aikman, of course, has yet to sign his, and his current deal expires after the 2026 season. Previously, he said that he expected a new deal to be finalized before the 2026 season began.

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The Athletic claims that the alleged fight between Aikman and Buck was an “expletive-filled spat.” And, Pitaro also had a word with the former before said fight took place.

“Could you still work with Joe?” Pitaro asked, per The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand. Aikman replied that he could.

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Aikman believes he will be a “free agent” after this season, he said on The Dan Patrick Show. But so far, he has yet to publicly comment on his relationship with Joe Buck. The duo continues to call MNF games even now.

Boomer Esiason Sees Super Bowl 61 as a Defining Moment for Troy Aikman

Aikman’s representatives reportedly tried to negotiate a contract similar to the kind Tom Brady has with FOX , which pays him $37.5 million annually. Feeling the pressure, ESPN has decided to close the negotiation talks about Aikman’s extension till the Super Bowl, per Marchand.

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That’s what makes Monday Night Football commentator Boomer Esiason assume how the Super Bowl 61 would look like.

“What’s going to be interesting is going to be the Super Bowl,” Esiason said on his WFAN radio show. “Because that’s where, if anything is going to happen, that’s where it’s going to happen.”

If Aikman does leave ESPN, the network’s response could become another talking point. He wondered whether the broadcaster would confirm his departure and put together a video tribute.

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“That’s going to be a really weird, awkward spot,” Esiason predicted. “Because if they don’t decide to keep him or extend him, then that will be the last time he’s on air for ESPN.”

For now, Buck and Aikman will have to continue doing their job, setting aside all the differences.