Fans have seen former Houston Texans defensive end J.J.Watt take charge of the gridiron. The 3x NFL Defensive Player of the Year later on won fans’ hearts as CBS Sports’ lead NFL game analyst. But this time they got to witness a new avatar of Watt during the Thanksgiving broadcast.

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“Back for the start of the fourth quarter, Eminem is in the house,” Jim Nantz said live during the podcast.

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“Palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy, vomit on the sweater already, mom’s spaghetti,” Watt blurted out the lyrics that he had once learned by heart and still remembers after all these years. “He’s nervous, but on the surface he’s calm and ready. I listened to it before every single game, Jim. Lose Yourself. That, I love it. That guy inspired a lot of games for me right there.”

The iconic song was released in 2002, with Eminem’s semi-autobiographical film, 8 Mile. It’s been more than two decades since it was released, and Watt was still a teenager at the time. But the lyrics are still fresh in his mind even now.

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Eminem was at the Detroit Lions-Chicago Bears game at Ford Field. He and his manager Paul Rosenberg served as the executive producers for the game’s halftime show. Hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan was selected for the show this year.

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For Eminem, the collaboration carries a personal connection. Having grown up in Detroit, the city remains close to his heart even now. He has long been a Detroit Lions fan. Expect to see more of the Grammy-winning artist, as the partnership between him, his manager, and the Lions will run through next year.

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Lose Yourself was Eminem’s first Billboard Hot 100 #1 song. It sat there for 12 weeks, the longest a rap song had been at the top, per Billboard. The song also became the first rap track to be nominated for Song of the Year in the Grammys. It also won an Oscar, but Eminem did not attend the ceremony because he thought he had no chance.

The much-loved artist has only gone on to become more legendary since then. J.J. Watt, on the other hand, is also up for something big in his career as a broadcaster.

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In October this year, he replaced Tony Romo, who was put on indefinite leave by CBS before eventually being let go. Before this, Watt used to work the No. 2 booth for the network. He got to the main stage in an unfortunate turn of events, but has since earned the job for the immediate future.

“I think it’s been very good from the very beginning,” Nantz said in an interview with Front Office Sports. “I’m so excited about it. I’ve been extremely impressed by the way JJ conducts himself. When we talk about how we get ready for games, we hit people over the head about all the preparation that goes into it. I’m not sure that’s relatable to people who aren’t inside the business.

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“I just can tell you briefly, from being on the inside, that he’s taken it to a level I’ve truly never seen before. It matches up, though, with who he is. He’s ready for anything. He’s not going to let anything surprise him. He fully has dissected every scenario and possibility in his head.”

Hardly did fans expect Watt to recite the lyrics of the evergreen song verbatim.

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“jjs grt,” wrote a fan.

“jjwatt and eminem on my thanksgiving tv was not on the bingo card,” another comment read. “real question: who y’all got as the best nfl broadcaster right now?”

“JJ Watt is Future First Ballot HOFer and WPMOY Award Winner 🏆,” read a comment.

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“Say it with your chest JJ!” a fan wrote.