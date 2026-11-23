Travis Hunter’s wife, Leanna Lenee, has been with him since 2022. As the wide receiver transitioned from college to the NFL, Lenee has been through thick and thin. Meanwhile, things took off in their personal lives as they tied the knot in May 2025 and welcomed their son in August last year. As Lenee now juggles her duties as a wife and a mother, she opened up about her struggles to her TikTok fam.

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“Get ready with me for the Jags versus the New York Giants. I haven’t had these in a while. Right now, this is like the time where I’m super busy with traveling constantly every single week on the plane,” Hunter’s wife shared on the TikTok video. “And I’ve really been complaining about it because it really is a lot of traveling with a one-year-old who’s like entering his toddler phase. Like, he has full-blown become a toddler. He’s rambunctious; he’s busy. But me and my brother were talking, we were like, we need to stop. I need to stop complaining because I’m so blessed to be able to travel, and there’s people who never leave where they live. And I’m blessed.

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“I thank God for allowing me to be able to travel and see so much of the world even though it can be chaotic and a lot with the constant sickness and being on planes and things like that. I’m still grateful for being able to be able to see as much as I do and travel as much as I do.”

The couple has enjoyed their pregnancy journey and documented it to share with fans on social media.

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There were multiple cute moments. For instance, shortly after the Jaguars called his name with the No. 2 overall pick, Lenee recorded the two-way star on video and jokingly announced, “Your dad got drafted.”

Before getting married, Lenee worked as a content creator and influencer. The couple shared a YouTube channel. Lenee has been into makeup and fashion, but as she disclosed, with time, responsibilities increased, and it was after a long time that she found time to make a GRWM video.

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After all, now, all of Lenee’s time and energy go to her son. Traveling with toddlers is no easy task, especially when Hunter’s son is only one year old. There are changes in routine which often leave the little ones overwhelmed. Yet she never chose to cancel travel plans. But it came with problems.

Lenee traveled from Orlando to London with her son to cheer for Hunter during the game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

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“I had to add him to my ticket again, and it took an hour and a half,” Lenee said in a TikTok video. “It was very stressful, but we finally got through.”

No matter what challenge comes in her way while traveling with a toddler, in the end, overcoming those problems is worth it.

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So, with time, Lenee has accepted that she needs to squeeze out time for herself. For example, she was spotted in a bodycon dress in a dusty blue shade for the Jaguars vs. the New England Patriots face-off. It was the intricate detailing that caught attention. Rather than simply incorporating the Jaguars’ colors, the dress featured the team’s logo and a jaguar patch, joined by a jersey-style number “30” patch, while Hunter’s surname was displayed across the back.

While she puts up her best version while cheering for her husband and his team, taking their son to the stadium, the couple has no interest in revealing his face anytime soon.

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“I don’t ever plan on it,” Lenee wrote in an Instagram story, when a fan asked whether she plans to reveal her son’s face to the world. “I have experienced the worst on social media, and I never want him to have to do the same!”

At the same time, social media has also become a source of support for Lenee, allowing her to share the difficulties of parenting a toddler and hear from fans who go through the same journey.