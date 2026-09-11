“I Was So Happy to Get Out”: Ousted Jaguars RB Gets Real About Eagles Trade Despite Joining as Saquon Barkley’s Backup

This time last year, Tank Bigsby’s world came crashing down as the Jacksonville Jaguars thought of trading him away. A year later, as he reflects on that dark chapter, Bigsby sees it as a blessing in disguise being left out by the Jaguars.

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“Honestly, it was the best thing that ever happened to me. I wasn’t mad that Philly traded for, I was actually happy. I was so happy to get out of Jacksonville,” shared Bigsby on the September 10 episode of The BTM Podcast. “It was a blessing to get out of there. And when I got that call, it was a life-changing moment.

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“And being behind Saquon [Barkley], all that taught me was everybody has a time. It’s just about are you willing to wait for your time. And what I learned from Saquon this year, somebody that rushed for 2,000 yards, you still coachable.”

In September last year, Philadelphia traded fifth- and sixth-round 2026 picks to Jacksonville for Bigsby.

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His struggles in Jacksonville explain his relief. He struggled to make an impact over 17 games, finishing with just 132 yards and two touchdowns on 50 carries as Travis Etienne took on the lead-back role in Jacksonville, a probable reason behind his unhappiness.

In his previous team, Bigsby’s limitations became clear. Though a reliable runner (4.6 avg), he struggled in pass protection. He rushed for 766 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024. Still, the Jaguars felt comfortable moving on with Travis Etienne, and rookies Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen providing additional options in the backfield.

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It was enough for Philadelphia to acquire Bigsby, who now has one year remaining on the four-year contract he signed with the Jaguars. In 2026, Bigsby will earn a base salary of $1,435,399. The move actually paid off both for the team and Bigsby himself, even though he joined as Barkley’s backup, which meant staying away from the limelight.

Bigsby gave the Eagles a glimpse of his potential last season, averaging 5.9 yards per carry. He finished with 344 yards and two touchdowns on 58 carries. Definitely notable, if we take into account the limited touches.

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One of his notable games was against the New York Giants. Bigsby made the most of his nine carries, rushing for 104 yards in the Eagles’ 38-20 victory. His biggest plays included a 29-yard run on second-and-26 that helped put the game away, further building his confidence.

As he said on a podcast in August, Bigsby has remained open to suggestions during this transition and allowed the coaches to mold him in their way.

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“I just come to work and do what I have to do every day,” he said. “You know, whatever I got to do to help the team win, I step up and do my role. I feel like we’re building. We’re learning. We’re getting better and better, especially since OTAs.”

And in the process of getting better, Barkley plays an important role. In an offseason presser on August 6, Bigsby shared what he learned from Barkley, which showed the bond the two share.

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“Learning from a guy like Saquon, you can learn all types of things, just personality-wise on the field, off the field,” he said. “I feel like you do a big impact inside the meeting room where he asks a lot of questions, makes no questions or dumb, just asks if it’s on your mind and just teaching us how to be a pro to make it to year nine like year eight, year nine, and continue to be at a higher pace like he’s been and he’s doing a great job at.”

Bigsby heads into his second season with the team in No. 8, a number he is pleased with after wearing No. 4 in Jacksonville and No. 37 with the Eagles in 2025. Time to see him seize the opportunity and make Jacksonville regret letting him go.