The Jacksonville Jaguars have been on a heater with a three-game winning streak as they walked into MetLife Stadium with a 7-2 overall record. They could have stretched the winning streak by defeating the New York Giants, but a controversial ruling threw cold water on their plans. The officials, however, tried to clarify things to Jaguars head coach Liam Coen.

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“I was told the ball switched hands. That’s what it came down to,” ESPN Jaguars reporter Michael DiRocco reported on X.

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Jacksonville appeared to have a touchdown through wide receiver Parker Washington in the fourth quarter, but the officials saw it differently. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence found the wide receiver with a strike toward the back of the end zone, and Washington seemed to complete the catch with both feet in bounds before going to the ground. The Jaguars challenged the ruling, but the officials upheld the incomplete-pass decision.

Head referee Craig Wrolstad led the officiating crew during Sunday’s game.

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“After review, it is an incomplete pass,” Wrolstad said.

As shown in the replay, although Washington did not control the ball cleanly at first, he managed to gather it before making contact with the turf. The receiver then appeared to maintain possession while getting his feet down. Even when the ball moved in his hands as he fell, there was no obvious loss of control.

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The decision also sparked reaction from the booth, with both play-by-play man Jim Nantz and game analyst J.J. Watt confident of Washington recording a touchdown.

“Just going through the elements. At this point, when Parker Washington – after the bobble – possesses that football, I still had the right foot down as he’s falling. Then, I had the left foot touch. Now, I see the ball move a little bit, but I did not think that he lost possession of the football,” CBS officiating analyst Gene Steratore openly voiced his disagreement.

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“How on earth is this not a Parker Washington TD?!” NFL insider Jordan Schultz was also one of the many who called the referee out.

Jacksonville’s patience was already running thin. Washington’s ruling added to the frustration for Jacksonville, particularly given an earlier controversial touchdown awarded to New York. Jameis Winston had been credited with a score on a quarterback sneak, although replays appeared to show his helmet touching the ground before the ball reached the goal line.

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But the officials’ denial of the touchdown on Washington’s play hurt the Jaguars more. Had Washington’s catch counted, Jacksonville would have had a touchdown on third-and-9. Instead, the team settled for a 31-yard field goal attempt, with Cam Little sending the kick through the uprights. While the kicker did his job, the three-point result meant the Jaguars still faced an 11-point deficit.