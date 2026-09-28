Travis Hunter’s Wife Sends Sweet Message as Jaguars Star’s Teammate Marks Major Personal Moment

Fans have seen how Jacksonville Jaguars WAGs are a close-knit family. For instance, whether it is the pre-season kickoff festivities arranged by Trevor Lawrence’s wife, Marissa Lawrence, or the Christmas Pajamas Party arranged by her, the Jaguars WAGs always enjoy each other’s company. So, as Jaguars rookie T.J. Bollers’ fiancée Paige Banks celebrated their love anniversary, Travis Hunter’s wife, Leanna, poured in her support in the comments.

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“Aw❤️,” Leanna Hunter commented.

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In the original post, Banks celebrated their love story hitting half a decade.

“Five years full of love! 🤍” Jaguars defensive tackle Bollers’ fiancée wrote. “Growing up with you has been one of my favorite parts of life. I’m so grateful for every chapter we’ve shared, and even more excited for all the ones still to come. I’m so happy we get to do this for the rest of our lives. I absolutely cannot wait to be your wife.”

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Considering the Jaguars WAGs group, Banks is a new addition. Bollers was signed by Jacksonville as an undrafted free agent on April 26 this year.

The Jaguars list him as having played three seasons at Cal, after transferring from Wisconsin (2021-22). At Cal, he began his stint in a rotational role in 2024 before becoming a starter the following season. Bollers primarily lined up on the interior but also saw time at defensive end. He finished his three-year run at Cal with 64 tackles (22 solo) and two sacks.

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In his personal life, Bollers and Banks have reportedly been together since 2021. Banks has even documented their love story over the years. In a post in September 2022, she celebrated their first year of being together.

“365 days of loving you,” the Jaguar’s player’s partner wrote.

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Again in 2023, she celebrated her second love anniversary with Bollers. Then there is a graduation post where Banks celebrated Bollers’ academic milestone.

“special graduation post with my special guy❤️” read the caption.

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It is evident that Banks never failed to celebrate her man’s success, no matter how big or small it has been.

“Life updates:1. TJ is officially a Berkeley Man! #proudgf 2. We became Giants fans (bound to happen at some point, sorry Brewers). 3. Fun makeup! 4. I’m on PR!!! Crazy. 5. @sammiesargent and I went to a @centralcee concert in SF.6. “” 7. Met the winner of Beast Games at Safeway. 8. Odi’s first time on the refrigerator door. We didn’t think he had the balance to pull off something like this, but he proved us wrong. 9. Marvel Cake in Walnut Creek goes absolutely nuts.10. @lovebanks4 came to visit me!!! We had an extraordinary time. We both tried caviar for the first time, and it was not our cup of tea. #wompwomp 11. TJ made me this birthday cake. He is just such a multifaceted guy,” she wrote on Instagram in May, 2025.

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Finally, after completing four years of dating, this January, Bollers proposed to Banks and sealed their love with a ring in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

“Stuck with me!! 1.07.26 she said yes to forever!! Future Mr. and Mrs. Bollers❤️,” read the caption of the Jaguars player’s post.

Having spent five years together, Banks has been through the thick and thin of Bollers’ journey. Going by her Instagram profile, we get to see how she always makes sure to root for Bollers and has been a constant presence at the stadium during his playing years in Wisconsin and California.

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After getting signed as an undrafted free agent this season, on August 30, Bollers was waived as part of final roster cuts and re-signed to the practice squad the next day.

Meanwhile, other than Hunter’s wife, rookie defensive tackle Albert Regis’ wife, Kaley Regis, poured in her warm wishes as Bollers and Banks hit a personal milestone.

“i love this,” she wrote.

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The messages from the Jaguars WAGs added another glimpse into the close bond within the group, as they came together to celebrate a special moment in Bollers and Banks’ relationship.