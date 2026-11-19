NFL teams are looking for the next Sean McVay: a talented, young offensive mind with no prior head-coaching experience who can lead their team. Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski appears to be one of the top candidates for the 2027 cycle. The 30-year-old coach drew interest from multiple teams for the HC role this year before returning to Jacksonville and has previously worked with the “Quarterback’s Whisperer,” Kevin O’Connell.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Now, with the 2026 season in its second half, the buzz around Udinski landing a head coaching role in 2027 has returned. This time, though, reports suggest multiple teams in need of a head coach could be interested in hiring Udinski, including the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.

ADVERTISEMENT

“NFL Teams that are likely gonna consider Grant Udinski for Head Coach,” NFL insider John Frascella reported, while listing 13 teams. “Eagles, Falcons, Saints, Bucs, Commanders, Cowboys, Panthers, Titans, Chargers, Jets, Colts, Texans, Patriots…it’s gonna be a BATTLE for this kid’s genius.”

The Eagles and Cowboys have been dominating the headlines as potential landing spots for a head coaching change next cycle. Philadelphia has dropped its last seven games after opening the season with a pair of wins. While there’s no denying the team has dealt with multiple injuries, including Jalen Hurts’ season-ending injury, head coach Nick Sirianni appears to be on the hot seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eagles signed Sirianni to a multi-year deal in 2025 after he led the franchise to its second Super Bowl title. But the contract itself doesn’t guarantee job security in Philadelphia. The franchise previously parted ways with Doug Pederson after he failed to deliver results despite winning a Super Bowl. Sirianni could be next in line.

The Cowboys, on the other hand, are dealing with many of the same struggles they had last year, but someone else could take the blame this time. Dallas dropped another game this past week, losing 46-40 to the San Francisco 49ers after allowing 584 total yards, including 370 through the air and 214 on the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defense had no answer for Brock Purdy, who went 22-of-28 for 389 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, while Christian McCaffrey added four receptions for 161 yards and two touchdowns. The loss dropped Dallas to 4-6, and it’s safe to say the Cowboys’ defense remains a mess, much like last year. The unit currently ranks 30th in the league after allowing 28.2 points per game.

But unlike last year, the blame for another poor defensive performance might not fall on the defensive coordinator. Instead, head coach Brian Schottenheimer could find himself under scrutiny amid the Cowboys’ struggles. While it’s still too early to say, a coaching change in Dallas could be a possibility in 2027. And that’s where Grant Udinski enters the picture as one of the top candidates.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Jaguars hired him in February 2025 after he spent three seasons learning under Kevin O’Connell in Minnesota. And the first season of the Grant Udinski-Liam Coen partnership produced a dramatic offensive turnaround. Jacksonville went from 18.8 points per game (ranked 26th) and 306.2 yards per game (ranked 25th) in 2024 to 27.9 points per game (ranked 6th) and 337.3 yards per game (ranked 11th).

The team finished with a 13-4 record, clinching the AFC South division. The Jaguars also scored at least 23 points in each of their final 10 regular-season games, averaging 32.8 during that stretch. And Trevor Lawrence is a massive part of the Udinski case. He completed 60.9% of his passes for 4,007 yards and 29 touchdowns that season.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the 2025 season came to an end, Udinski drew interest from multiple teams for a head coaching role. He interviewed for the Cleveland Browns as well as for the Buffalo Bills. However, he returned to the Jaguars after the Browns hired Todd Monken and the Bills promoted Joe Brady as their next head coach. But Udinski was grateful to try out for the role.

“I was honored to be able to be considered for those opportunities, and really, it’s a testament to the work that our team and our offense has put in to kind of raise my status and elevate me to even be considered,” he said. “You go through that process, and you learn a lot about what you believe in and what you think and what you really are convicted in because you think about all the different things you’ve come across over your time in coaching or even before coaching, and you kind of have to whittle it down to the things that are most important to you and your core values.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So, a lot of what you’re learning is really maybe things that you already knew, but what are your priorities? That kind of becomes the focus of those interviews because it’s such a short period of time where you’re trying to put together all of your plans and thoughts in a clear and concise manner.”

And now that the 2026 season is in its second half, he’s expected to become a top candidate in early 2027 for the next NFL head coach in his early 30s without any prior head coaching experience. Whether the Eagles or the Cowboys will entertain the idea of a head coaching change, however, remains to be seen.