“Help My Baby Out”: Travis Hunter’s Mom Seeks Public Support for 7-Year-Old Child

Travis Hunter has already established himself as one of football’s brightest young stars, as the two-way player has just begun his second NFL season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But his influence is already reaching the next generation of the Hunter family. His youngest brother, Andre “Junior” Hunter, is still in elementary school. Yet, the seven-year-old has shown an interest in football, with his mother, Ferrante Edmonds, previously sharing glimpses of him marking plays with the ball.

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Now, Andre has an opportunity to step into the spotlight in his own right. He is competing for the 2026 Youth Athlete of the Year honor. The competition celebrates young athletes while supporting the Why Not You Foundation. With the race approaching its next voting deadline, the youngest Hunter has his family hoping fans will help push his name forward.

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“Good afternoon he is in 4th place. Let’s go! Help my baby out and go vote for the next 3 days,” Edmonds, Andre’s mom, wrote on Facebook.

The 2026 Youth Athlete of the Year race gives supporters a chance to vote for their favorite young athlete once for free every day, while additional votes can be secured through donations to the Why Not You Foundation.

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The current voting is particularly important, with the Top 5 deadline set for September 17 at 8 p.m. ET. The eventual winner will receive a $25,000 prize, along with the opportunity to be featured through Sports Illustrated and CBS via 3Brand.

Andre, meanwhile, is already following in his older brother Travis Hunter’s footsteps. The seven-year-old describes playing football and baseball as his favorite sports because “he gets to have fun, compete, learn new skills, and be part of a team.”

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At the same time, Andre looks up to his older brother, and that makes this more than just another youth sports competition. As the foundation describes, Andre is inspired by how Travis turned his dreams into reality and became an NFL player. Meanwhile, Travis has previously said he wants his younger brothers and sister to learn from his journey rather than simply receive things from him.

“Me being the oldest, I have to make sure I’m doing everything right, so they understand, ‘This is how my brother did it,” said the Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback. “They don’t have to ask me for anything. They go out and get it themselves.”

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That said, for Andre, the contest offers more than just a title. In fact, it is an early chance to step into the spotlight and build a name of his own. And with Travis Hunter’s family rallying behind him, the seven-year-old will be hoping fans can help turn this opportunity into a memorable win.