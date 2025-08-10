Jaguars WR’s Demand Pressures Liam Coen as Trevor Lawrence Sent Clear Message

When Liam Coen was announced as the Jaguars‘ head coach, he wasted no time establishing his offense strategy. “We’ve got to build it around him,” Coen said of Trevor Lawrence. That line established the tone for a quarterback-driven offense. One that, by design, feeds through Lawrence’s arm and mind. But now, as the Jaguars plow through training camp, Coen’s vision is being challenged by the very unit responsible for implementing that philosophy: his wide receivers.

With a combination of established veterans and young playmakers, the unit has become more outspoken about its place. They are demanding a greater proportion of the offense. That message came quietly but unambiguously through the voice of Brian Thomas Jr., one of Coen’s most vocal and most potent weapons. Queried about his first-string performance on an 11-play drive that sputtered off into a field goal, Thomas wasn’t diplomatic.

“I feel like we did good, but we gotta clean up on real things,” he said. “We had a couple penalties… we needed to come out here and get this in. We’ll be ready for the season.” His words carried another message: this offense isn’t going to hide its mistakes. When asked about his changing role, he added, “Just adding to my game, expanding my route tree… having other good receivers helps — you can’t just double-team one person.” The message to Coen was loud and clear: the WR room is going to demand opportunity, not just recognition.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine Feb 25, 2025 Indianapolis, IN, USA Jacksonville Jaguars coach Liam Coen speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Indianapolis Scouting Combine Indiana United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250225_jhp_al2_0019

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

And they’ve got the firepower to do it. Coen now walks a fine line—his top priority remains building the offense around Lawrence, a scheme the Jaguars believe can unlock the quarterback’s ceiling. But Thomas and his fellow receivers are making their case. Their push for cleaner execution, sustained drives, and expanded route concepts shows they want to be more than just targets—they want to be playmakers.

The Jaguars’ camp has answered with a calculated response. Coen’s system is designed to be complex, one that forces Lawrence to process faster and throw with anticipation. Thomas’s ask aligns perfectly: get more from the passing game, make defenses play honest, and punish them for overcommitting. To make that happen, Coen must not only hear the message but weave it into his framework—without breaking the offense’s rhythm.

Brian Thomas Jr.’s words aren’t mere rhetoric. Indeed, they’re supported by production. His first year featured 87 receptions for 1,282 yards and 10TDs. Pacing the Jaguars in all receiving categories and placing him at No. 61 on NFL.com’s Top 100 Players of 2025. As Trevor Lawrence added a respectable 2024. He had 2,045 yards, 11 TDs, 7 interceptions, and an 85.2 passer rating. The implied chemistry is apparent.

“Yeah, I’m super comfortable with the offense right now,” Thomas said. “Me and Trevor, our chemistry is steady growing… getting extra reps after practice.” He said talking about playing alongside Trevor. Now, it’s on Liam Coen to turn that rapport into consistent scoreboard impact.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Coen backs Lawrence

Coen isn’t turning a blind eye to his quarterback’s progress. He’s been blunt and honest about where Lawrence is and where the offense must head. “I’ve been watching him since he was a freshman in high school… I cannot respect his toughness and mentality and work ethic more than I do already from afar. This will all be about Trevor,” Coen told NFL Network, emphasizing that the heartbeat of the offense will be Lawrence’s.

via Imago Credits- Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Aside from the emotion, there’s a logic to his message: talk openly, hold everybody accountable. At recent training camp appearances, Coen has complimented Lawrence’s evident development. Citing improved anticipation and acclimation to the new system. Every rep, every read, and every look over at Thomas and his WR counterparts is a real-world test of that philosophy. He added, ”When you see him, you notice his humility and the sense that he has something to prove… he knows what he can do.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With the preseason underway, beginning against the Steelers, then traveling to meet the Saints and Dolphins. Lawrence and his group will determine if the chemistry Coen teaches can hold up to game tempo. Talking about Trevor’s potential Liam said, ”He’s led one of the biggest playoff comebacks. He’s mentally and physically tough. Now it’s about helping him in every possible way to give him the best chance to succeed.” More than a quarterback’s tale, it’s a proving ground for Coen to build a cohesive offensive identity. One that reconciles his QB-first directive with the growing personalities of his wide receivers.