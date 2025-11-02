Liam Coen Gets Major Update on Travis Hunter’s Injury After Jaguars Rookie Placed on IR

The Jacksonville Jaguars enter Week 9 off the bye, and the biggest question coming into this season is: Second-overall pick, rising star Travis Hunter, is on injured reserve. All eyes were on head coach Liam Coen for clarity. Coming off a 35-7 loss to the Rams before the bye, Jacksonville sits at 4-3, and ahead of a showdown with the Las Vegas Raiders, Coen has gotten a major update on his most dynamic rookie’s status.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Finally, some clarity arrived on Travis Hunter’s injury situation: He went to injured reserve on Friday, meaning he’s out at least the next four games. Now, per The Athletic, the Jaguars are certain that Hunter didn’t suffer a long-term injury during Thursday’s practice session.

Per Michael Silver, “The Jaguars are evaluating the best course of treatment over the next two weeks and have no intention of rushing him back.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As of now, Hunter has flashed two-way potential. He’s got 28 catches for 298 yards and a touchdown in seven games, along with 15 tackles, which hints at the superstar’s versatility.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Coen readily acknowledged he’d hoped Hunter would be back quickly.

“We’re currently assessing the injury just to determine the best course of action moving forward for Travis and for the team,” HC Coen said this Friday. “Feel bad for the guy, for the kid, for our team, everything, but he’s in good spirits right now. Minor setback for a major comeback. That’s just the way it’s gotta be.”

AD

Hunter isn’t the only Jaguar to make their way to IR. Linebacker Devin Lloyd is questionable for the Raiders game, while wide receiver Tim Patrick is also on IR. Starting safety Eric Murray became the latest addition to the injury list after a neck injury that will at least keep him out for four games. The Jaguars added some depth by adding receiver Austin Trammell from the practice squad.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

However, Hunter’s absence will sting because Jacksonville believes the story of the rookie this season is far from finished.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Jaguars face the Raiders without Travis Hunter

In this season, it’ll be the first time that the Jaguars will play without Hunter. It’ll be interesting to witness how they will approach this clash against the Raiders. He brings yards-after-catch skills, a vertical threat, and energy that won’t be replaced.

Las Vegas tight end Brock Bowers is approximately fit, and Jacksonville knows exactly what that means. He troubled them last season. With Hunter on the shelf and defensive injuries piling up, slowing Bowers becomes critical.

The Raiders still have Michael Mayer, Jakobi Meyers, and flashes from Tre Tucker, but Bowers is the heartbeat of their passing attack. If the Jaguars can stop him, then they have a great chance of slowing down the Raiders.

Another key player will be kicker Cam Little, whom Coen publicly backed. “Hasn’t missed a kick in three weeks,” Coen pointed out confidently. “He was kicking the heck out of the thing yesterday, so excited about the op for Cam.”

The absence of Travis Hunter is a big one, but the latest update brings relief; the rookie’s season isn’t over. For now, this is a test of depth, coaching, and resilience.