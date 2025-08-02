Liam Coen Ignores Trevor Lawrence’s Mistakes After Jaguars QB’s Failed Connection With Travis Hunter

In December 2023, when the Jaguars were fading out of playoff contention, Trevor Lawrence was still the face of an evolving franchise – young, tough, and in need of a reboot. This December, when their aspirations had disappeared much earlier, the story was different. Travis Hunter, on the other hand, was spectating from a distance, weeks from announcing that he would enter the NFL Draft. But the vision was taking shape.

A two-way playmaker with elite twitch and first-round confidence, Hunter wasn’t arriving in Jacksonville to fit in. He was brought in to transform what this offense is and to create something new with the quarterback already on board. With camp underway, the flashes are there. But so are the missed beats. The most obvious one arrived during a red-zone drill this week, when Lawrence looked at Hunter alone at the goal line. The ball sailed just behind him, a foot too early, a beat too late, and linebacker Ventrell Miller rounded off the incompletion with a sudden recovery. On paper, it’s an innocent miss. But in context, it’s the sort of near-miss that might stay with him.

For Hunter, who is sharing receiver reps with Parker Washington and is rotating with the secondary as well, chemistry is important. And with Christian Kirk gone to Houston and Gabe Davis not necessarily helming the WR room solo, Hunter’s growth into a go-to receiver is key to Jacksonville’s chances. But when asked about the play, first-year head coach Liam Coen waved it off. “He missed Travis down on the goal line behind uh when um Ventrell made a great play, but that ball’s got to be out in front. The interception is a tough one,” he told reporters. “We’re focused on what we’re building as a group”.

That tone has been consistent from Coen since taking over. Calm, composed, and always forward-looking. But at some point, details matter. He continued, ”But I just thought he made good sharp decisions. He drove the ball. I thought he ran the show well.” Coen’s arrival following former OC Press Taylor’s exit aimed to bring sharpness to Lawrence’s decision-making, not just vague optimism. That disparity between promise and performance is becoming difficult to ignore.

Coen’s forbearance aside, Lawrence’s part of the equation can’t be discounted. Following 21 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in 2024, the onetime No. 1 pick heads into Year 5 still searching for the level of control that characterized his Clemson career. And if Hunter is to be the top-end separator Jacksonville thinks he’s going to be, it’s up to Lawrence not to merely have faith in the route but arrive on cue. Because in a season where the AFC South appears as wide open as it has in years, every throw matters.

A new system and a narrow window

Coen’s system, borrowed from his Kentucky era and adapted specifically for play-action and tempo, was designed to make the game easier for Trevor Lawrence. At the SEC level, it served to unlock Will Levis sufficiently that he became a second-round pick in 2023. But in Jacksonville, the initial returns are spotty. Timing routes have been inconsistent. Spacing ideas, particularly out of bunch sets, have resulted in forced check-downs. And even with padded practices just underway, the unit is out of sync.

That only makes Hunter’s incorporation more pressing. The Colorado standout saw 57 receptions, 3 interceptions, and 30 tackles last season. Possesses the burst, tracking, and two-way football intelligence to be a day-one thorn in the side of defenses. But he’s still discovering where to be and when. You learn the places, how the QB looks at it, and how to get open before he throws it. That he’s already a part of the first unit both on offense and as part of nickel packages on defense says much about how high the ceiling is. It also says much about how quickly he must become comfortable.

Jacksonville’s not rebuilding anymore, and this camp isn’t theoretical. Following a 4–13 finish in 2024 and a regression out of playoff contention, expectations are changing. Coen has been handed the keys to a retooled offense. Lawrence is on the cusp of a long-term extension. Hunter is the highest-drafted receiver since the Jags drafted Justin Blackmon back in 2012. Patience won’t be a virtue. Not with C.J. Stroud gaining traction in Houston. Not with Anthony Richardson hale and hearty in Indy. And certainly not with an offense that still resembles one waiting for the fire that was promised in April.