Liam Coen Urged to Avoid Doug Pederson’s Mistake After Trevor Lawrence Clears Feelings on HC

“Absolute work in progress, for sure.” That was Liam Coen’s take on his initial days with the Jaguars during the EV Podcast on June 26. “We’ve got a lot of work to do this summer and in camp as we head into the season,” he said. And truthfully? He’s not wrong. Coen did not step into an heir to the throne at quarterback. He entered a reboot with three drafts already under its belt. The Jaguars are arguably finished selling dreams. The Trevor Lawrence era, initially pitched as a golden ticket, has been more revolving door than dynasty in development. And now, with time running out and expectations inflated, Jacksonville has given the keys to a first-time NFL play-caller and instructed him to repair what four years of churn could not.

For Coen, it is about more than dialing up touchdowns. It is keeping from making the precise errors that left this franchise in a daze, disheveled, and one poor assumption from incinerating it all. The newest cautionary story is brought to us by Doug Pederson, the Super Bowl-champion coach hired to calm the fray left behind by Urban Meyer. But as one of the NFL hosts recently opined, Coen should not repeat history.

“I feel Doug had to look at individuals such as Trevor Lawrence and build him from the stud….that’s something I feel he doesn’t have patience for,” the host opined. “Felt like he didn‘t need to teach him. Thought the team would hold itself accountable.” The outcome? A locker room that checked out. Fans tuned out. And a team that, by 2024’s end, looked like it got thrown out of the NFL mansion like the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Inside sources state Pederson didn‘t focus on to “build“ a QB from the start. He wanted to win with what he had. But Lawrence, with all the noise surrounding him, still had to be molded. He‘s a 25-year-old with three systems in five seasons and no postseason victories since 2022. And when the Jaguars went tumbling at the end of last season, it was apparent: the details had been glossed over, the spark was lost, and the system lacked soul. And that‘s where Coen enters. He‘s not entering this job thinking he knows more. He‘s attempting to ask the right questions. And that humility could be the difference.

Jacksonville’s new OC enters with a different energy. Coen is 39 years old, young and astute, and thoroughly immersed in quarterback-based systems. He assisted the Buccaneers in finishing fourth in scoring offense last season, working intimately with Baker Mayfield and designing a balanced offense. Previously, he spent two seasons with the Rams under Sean McVay, where he developed a reputation for designing clean, quarterback-effective game plans. And that’s what the Jaguars require right now. Not even so much a creative mind, but a teacher. A person who won’t take the quarterback room for granted. A person who will be sweating the details for his quarterback and team. And they are trusting the HC!

Liam Coen’s Trevor Lawrence speaks out on the turmoil

When asked if he’s ready to embark on his fifth season, Trevor Lawrence did not shirk the unease. Three head coaches and three offensive schemes in five years with offensive problems. Encapsulating what most franchise quarterbacks must never withstand. The volatility would unnerve nearly anyone, yet rather than complaining, Lawrence cited the moves Jacksonville made this offseason to stabilize the vessel.

“I really feel good about the situation we’re in,” Lawrence said in remarks to the press. ” I love Coach [Liam] Coen and the whole staff and everyone, all the guys that were brought in free agency. Just good dudes, good players, too. But I really feel like we’ve done some great things this offseason.”

The Jaguars invested the offseason in restructuring their roster to finally provide Lawrence with the cohesion he’s lacked. They picked up to go get two-way weapon Travis Hunter at No. 2 overall. Adding a dynamic WR/DB hybrid who can be a mismatch terror. They signed veteran guard Patrick Mekari as well, to bulk up the interior line, another indicator they’re all set to keep Lawrence upright and slinging.

For a quarterback in his physical prime, this is the time. And don’t think Lawrence isn’t aware of it. “I feel like this is like getting into my prime,” he explained. ” I got a lot of good years left ahead of me and I need to really turn it on”.

Coen’s arrival appears to have spurred on that confidence. “I have a lot of confidence in this system it’s tried and true,” Lawrence said. “It’s a great system for quarterbacks”. It’s no surprise that Liam Coen’s offense has timing-based ideas, layered route trees, and heavy emphasis on rhythm, all things that can assist Lawrence in finding his next gear.

But it’s not all about ideas, it’s about messaging. As opposed to Pederson, Coen isn’t walking in expecting his quarterback to have it all down. He’s teaching Lawrence every day, supposedly putting in additional time on timing, decision-making, and how to make adjustments in game flow. That’s the up-close touch that Pederson was accused of missing. And it’s already creating a sense of cohesion within the facility.

The Jaguars also realize they are playing against the clock. Lawrence inked a five-year, $275 million extension that has him as one of the top-paid quarterbacks in the league. But for the time being, his cap hit totals only $17 million, and that leaves Jacksonville with uncharacteristic financial room to maneuver. When that figure explodes in 2026, it’ll be more difficult to retain all the talent on his periphery. So this is the time!