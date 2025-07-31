Liam Coen’s Wishes Coming True as Trevor Lawrence & Co. Handle ‘Mental Demands’ Flawlessly

When Liam Coen moved from being the Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator to the position of head coach, there were questions about whether his play-calling genius would find a second home in a Jaguars offense that had lost its swagger in 2024. Early indications from training camp have silenced those concerns. In the Florida heat, with pads crashing and tempos building, Coen’s presence has been impossible to ignore. From staging precision walkthroughs to adding in quick pre-snap diagnostics, Coen is not merely instructing plays; he’s training quarterbacks to think, improvise, and anticipate as coordinators do.

And Trevor Lawrence? He’s reacting like a quarterback constructed for the mental load.

That was apparent during Jacksonville’s recent practice session. Jaguars GM James Gladstone explained to Brent, “Today’s been such a mental demand, that’s been the focus. Then you get into the physical portion, with the pads popping. And you don’t see the fall-off. That’s a credit to not only the players but to the coaching staff too for communicating clearly.” Gladstone’s compliment was not generic. What Coen has constructed is greater than a system; it’s a mental template.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Coen has prioritized communication as the foundation of his attack scheme. Players are being tested on coverage rotations, learning to read leverage pre-snap, and being asked to modify protections with veteran skill. From team sources, it’s not unusual to have Coen take players aside during practice for real-time feedback, whiteboard in tow.

It’s not about simply learning plays, it’s about raising the football IQ of the entire room. And Lawrence, now entering his fourth NFL season, is showing command like never before. He’s calling things out before they even unfold, and that’s the level jaguars are pushing toward.

It’s a marked contrast to the inconsistency that dogged the Jaguars’ 4–13 season in 2024, in which Lawrence grappled with shoulder and toe ailments as the offense faltered in red-zone effectiveness. Coen’s style coached in rhythm, clarity, and decision-making, is apt for a quarterback who lives for tempo. With Brian Thomas Jr. picking up in reps, the chemistry among the receiving corps is catching up with the cerebral edge in the QB room.

Trevor Lawrence’s command is quieting injury questions

There were questions about Trevor Lawrence’s endurance going into the 2025 offseason. Following shoulder, toe, and head injuries that shortened his 2024 season, many wondered if the Jaguars’ franchise cornerstone could regain his top form. But to date, through the first half of training camp, those questions are fading. Lawrence came to camp in top health and has reportedly demonstrated greater control of Liam Coen’s offense. Coen, brought aboard after the Jaguars dumped Press Taylor, has given the team a more rhythm-based, lightning-quick system. Lawrence has appeared crisp, installing the new offense processing reads quickly and moving with ease in red-zone and two-minute situations, according to team sources and local media.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Jets vs Jaguars DEC 15 December 15, 2024: Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence 16 watches the big screen from the sideline in the fourth quarter during NFL a game against the New York Jets in Jacksonville, FL. Jets defeat the Jags 32-25. Romeo T Guzman/Cal MediaCredit Image: Romeo Guzman/Cal Sport Media Jacksonville Fl USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20241215_faf_cg2_051.jpg RomeoxGuzmanx csmphotothree333371

The group has also upgraded the receiver. With Calvin Ridley signing with the Tennessee Titans and Christian Kirk cut after June 1, Lawrence is operating with a new unit. Brian Thomas Jr., taken in the 2024 NFL Draft, has received early acclaim for his size-speed package and chemistry with Lawrence. Veteran Gabe Davis, signed in free agency, is also receiving first-team snaps.

Though coaches are controlling Lawrence’s throwing volume as a precaution, sources in practice say he’s been throwing with velocity and confidence. His mechanics in the shoulder have tightened up, the result of significant time spent with private specialists over OTAs. That tuning is now manifesting in his deep-ball placement and throws to the intermediate layer. Offensively, the Jaguars have revamped their protection system under new OL coach Shaun Sarrett. Quicker pass sets and improved communication have been prioritized to limit exposure.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With the unit redefining itself on offense, Coen and Lawrence seem in accord in building a foundation of efficiency and pace. If the health of the quarterback remains stable and the chemistry with his new playmakers continues to develop, the Jaguars could finally possess the balance they have not had since 2021.