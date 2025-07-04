Jaguars News: Ben Johnson Claim Shades Liam Coen After Trevor Lawrence Declared NFL’s Most Overpaid QB

Over the last six years, the Jaguars have employed five different offensive coordinators and three head coaches. That in and out the door has reflected the inconsistency of the team, with only one playoff victory since 2017, and their star quarterback still looking for elite-level ground. Even after paying Trevor Lawrence to become the second-highest-paid QB in NFL history, the Jaguars could still not entice their top coaching target this offseason. Leaving to wonder how the league now perceives the direction of the franchise.

As the NFL coaching carousel did its annual spin, one name everyone wanted was Ben Johnson. The Lions’ offensive coordinator was ‘THE’ commodity. But while he was fielding offers like a quarterback reading defenses, Johnson’s biggest headline wasn’t where he landed. It was where he didn’t… most notably, Jacksonville. The Jaguars made their pitch. Johnson didn’t even take the meeting. For a team desperate to fix its offense and redefine its identity, that kind of cold shoulder was telling.

Back in January, ESPN’s Evan Cohen didn’t hold back. He lit up Jaguars owner Shad Khan for fumbling the Ben Johnson sweepstakes. Enter Liam Coen. The Bucs’ OC was offered a deal straight out of Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers playbook—reportedly full control, fire-Trent-Baalke-level authority, and a long runway to rebuild. Cohen, who had also backed out of initial Jags talks, suddenly walked back in once the money and power matched what Johnson had been courted with. “They gave Liam Coen what the Niners gave Kyle Shanahan,” Cohen said, slamming the Jaguars for mismanaging the process. “I bet you Ben would have taken this over the Bears job.”

The irony? Jacksonville knew the blueprint. San Francisco nailed it with Shanahan and Lynch. A GM-coach partnership based on trust and shared vision. The Jags tried to copy-paste that formula. But only after their first choice left them on read. Now, Coen steps in as the consolation hire, carrying the weight of what might’ve been. He inherits Trevor Lawrence, a battered roster, and the pressure of proving he wasn’t just Plan B.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Chicago Bears Rookie Minicamp May 10, 2025 Lake Forest, IL, USA Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson walks the field during rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Lake Forest Halas Hall IL USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xDavidxBanksx 20250510_neb_bb6_0009

Johnson’s quiet rejection puts a tacit cloud over Jacksonville’s new regime. Instead of competing in a bid for the best candidates, the Jaguars stood idle as desirable applicants withdrew from their opening. The optics weren’t great, particularly with ownership just committed to Lawrence through a $275 million extension. That decision is a strong statement on the Jags’ current rapport.

Liam Coen comes with a distinct offensive philosophy: compact formations, high pre‑snap activity, and play‑action schemes that blend the run and pass. Those tenets revitalized Jared Goff in Los Angeles and may refine Lawrence’s decision‑making. The front office has given Coen an overhauled arsenal with first‑round receiver Brian Thomas Jr., two‑way threat Travis Hunter, and multidimensional tight end Evan Engram to join Travis Etienne in the backfield. On paper, it’s the most balanced skill group Lawrence has had.

Trevor Lawrence faces doubts

A second headline compounds the doubt. Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport recently referred to Trevor Lawrence as the NFL’s most overpaid quarterback. The designation wasn’t the result of ill will. It was the result of arithmetic. Even after his record-breaking extension, Lawrence’s 2024 campaign produced only four games, 202 passing yards per game, and no total touchdowns. Even before injury interference, his output fell short of expectations.

It’s not entirely fair to saddle Jacksonville’s woes solely on Lawrence. At 25, the former top pick still possesses elite arm talent, mobility, and pre‑snap poise. Yet a 2‑8 finish last year, combined with a career average of 11.5 interceptions, fuels skepticism about whether potential will convert to performance. The contract inflates every critique: when a quarterback absorbs nearly a quarter of the salary cap, incremental progress feels insufficient.

Johnson’s hesitation and Coen’s promotion are not disconnected from Lawrence’s status. Coaching prospects consider roster reality, front-office tolerance, and salary-cap wiggle room. If Lawrence’s path is doubtful, it diminishes Jacksonville’s allure to high-profile thinkers. Johnson’s departure can be interpreted as a vote of no confidence on that very doubt, amplifying the stakes for Coen’s quest. Coen has to provide concrete differences in red‑zone performance and turnover differential. These were the two categories where the Jaguars were bottom ten last year. At the same time, Lawrence has to revive the rhythm that momentarily emerged during his 2023 Pro Bowl stint.

Meanwhile, Trent Baalke’s signings and contract risks have split opinion across the league. Sources indicate that Johnson’s caution wasn’t simply regarding Lawrence; it was about stability in the organization. Coen thus doesn’t just inherit the responsibility of play‑calling, but a perception war as well.

For the time being, everyone’s eyes are on Week 1. Lawrence has to quiet critics in a hurry, and Coen must demonstrate he wasn’t simply the last guy standing. Otherwise, Ben Johnson’s decision to not even consider the gig might start to seem less like apathy and more like prudence. The Jaguars think they’ve built the perfect three-piece: a smart play‑caller, a skilled (if expensive) quarterback. And a spruced-up supporting cast.