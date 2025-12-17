Travis Hunter Announces New Career Move as NFL Gives Playoff News to Jaguars & Trevor Lawrence

While the Jaguars are making noise on the field, one of their rookies is making a different kind of move off of it, partnering with a tech giant. Travis Hunter recently took to social media to announce his new career move, signalling his intent to build an empire beyond the field.

Hunter made his new career move public through his Instagram. He posted that he is collaborating with Adobe Acrobat.

“Nonstop thoughts, all in one PDF Space in Acrobat Studio that keep me right. Head to my link in bio,” he wrote in the video’s caption.

Although he is currently on the sidelines, Hunter is still expanding his reach beyond the sport. Being known for his versatility and creativity on the field, the young player has now revealed another change in his career path that goes with the current trend of how NFL stars are exploring their branding and technology with their sports experience.

Hunter likened his digital environment to how he kept his active lifestyle organized, comparing it to “It’s like an AI-powered console for everything going on in here.” The mood and pace of the video reflected his quick, high-energy, and versatile nature.

Throughout the clip, Hunter stressed discipline and his need for a mental reset.

Much of this clip centered on his personality versus a particular product, which is reflective of Hunter’s continued comfort level in front of a camera when it comes to things beyond his highlight films.

Adobe had already hinted about the collaboration a few weeks prior, welcoming Hunter along with other NFL players George Kittle and Jayden Daniels through a LinkedIn post. This announcement not only marks a significant step for a rookie player in his first year in the NFL, but also initiates a new set of collaborations for the world of elite athletes and productivity tools.

This off-field momentum comes amidst a difficult period physically. Jaguars rookie WR/CB Travis Hunter is set to miss the remainder of this season with surgery on his right knee. It has been reported by the Jaguars that Hunter underwent successful repairs on his lateral collateral ligament in Dallas with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Dan Cooper and Jaguars head team physician Dr. Kevin Kaplan.

Most importantly, however, is that there is no other damage, and Hunter is expected back at full football activities in six months.

Hunter was sidelined on injured reserve on October 31 due to a non-contact injury in practice. However, the initial results showed his ACL was fine, but the subsequent test showed damage to the LCL, which needed surgery.

The 2024 Heisman Trophy-winning player participated in 67% of offensive plays and 36% of defensive plays.

Jaguars’ playoff chances amid Travis Hunter’s career move

In the meantime, the playoff situation for the Jacksonville Jaguars has come into sharper focus for Hunter while he’s rehabbing. Their 48–20 against the Jets at EverBank Stadium maintained their lone leadership of the AFC South and solidified them into the No. 3 seeding in the division.

The Jaguars currently hold a 10–4 record with six victories in their last seven games, having won five consecutive games along the way. A huge portion of their victory goes to Trevor Lawrence.

The quarterback is “just out there on fire,” as running back Travis Etienne Jr. said. In Week 15, he completed 20 of 32 passes for a season-high 330 yards and 5 touchdowns with 0 interceptions.

Jacksonville can clinch a playoff spot this week by defeating or tying the Denver Broncos. As things stand, the team has a 96% chance of the playoffs.

While Jacksonville is building momentum toward football games in January, news from Hunter was a reminder of a bigger picture for this franchise. Even though he is out, this rookie is still building his brand from the sidelines.