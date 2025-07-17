Travis Hunter’s NBA Curiosity About Tony Parker Ends With Michael Jordan Surprise

Before he became Colorado’s dynamic two-way phenom or the face of college football versatility, Travis Hunter was just another young man who enjoyed all sorts of sports. At Georgia’s Collins Hill High School, Hunter did more than rule on the gridiron. He also played basketball, applying the same footwork, finesse, and anticipation to the hardwood that would characterize his all-around game in later years. Although football prevailed, Hunter never entirely abandoned his interest in basketball’s stars, especially point guards.

That interest resurfaced in 2025, this time on his own turf. On a recent YouTube vlog on Travis Hunter’s channel, the Heisman winner briefly left his football hustle behind to discuss the NBA. Throwing out one of the more surprising names in league history. “No, he’s short. He’s like 6’1 or 6’2,” one of the member said from behind the cameras. Responding to a discussion of former Spurs legend Tony Parker. “Did y’all say Tony Parker is short? “ he quipped. Another one added, ”for an NBA player?” Then Travis added, “He ain’t short for a regular person…But compared to Shaq. I mean he’s 7 foot.”

USA Today via Reuters Dec 17, 2023; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Former San Antonio Spurs player and Hall of Fame member Tony Parker honored for his Hall of Fame Induction at halftime of the game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

It was one of those humorous moments of analysis, but it also illustrated just how immersed Hunter remains in NBA tradition even as he prepares for the NFL. What made the exchange even more compelling was how instinctively Hunter, a scholar of movement and playmaking, gravitated toward a player such as Parker. Tony Parker, of course, wasn’t merely a “little” man getting by in the big man’s league. He was four-time NBA champion, 2007 Finals MVP, and one of the smartest floor leaders of his generation. Standing at slightly more than 6’2″, Parker used his timing, angles, and bursts of sudden speed to tear apart defenses, just as Hunter does in switching between cornerback and wide receiver.

And so, when Hunter playfully argued about Parker’s height relative to giants such as Shaquille O’Neal, it was indicative of his respect for those who exceed physical expectations. Parker’s capacity to assert his will without imposing size is no different than Hunter’s own philosophy for the gridiron. That is, maximize skill, maximize impact, regardless of moniker. And as Hunter prepares for the 2025 season with the Jaguars, there’s more than trash talk on his mind. With his sights set on joining the NFL as a unique two-way player, the Colorado standout is devoting his offseason to refining both aspects of his game. Last year, he recorded monster stats. 1,258 receiving yards, 15 scores, and four interceptions defensively, plus 36 tackles and 11 pass deflections.

What sets Hunter apart from most candidates isn’t the box score, it’s his drive. And he’s been up front about the effort that goes into pursuing that dream. “I have to prove that I can do it. So that’s my main thing,” Hunter explained in a recent interview, referencing his unique two-way aspirations “I’m gonna prove that I’m gonna do it, and I can do it…….show up how I’m supposed to show up.” Hunter knows that being allowed to play both sides of the ball in the NFL isn’t guaranteed. It’s a privilege he’ll have to earn.

Travis Hunter’s Michael Jordan comparison turns heads

And talking of daring projections, Hunter recently got one of the most sensational compliments heard in recent NFL draft conversation. Former NFL GM and ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum did not merely project Hunter as a first-round player. He likened him to quite possibly the all-time greatest athlete.

“You remember the 1984 NBA Draft. You don’t want to pass on Michael Jordan when you take Sam Bowie, and I think Travis Hunter has the chance to be a great player,” Tannenbaum explained to ESPN in reference to Jordan’s historic draft-day omission. Tannenbaum here cautions teams not to underestimate Hunter‘s potential. Comparing him to Jordan, who was notoriously overlooked.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Jacksonville Jaguars-Travis Hunter press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Apr 25, 2025 Jacksonville, FL, USA Jacksonville Jaguars first round draft pick Travis Hunter talks to the media during a press conference at Miller Electric Center. Jacksonville Miller Electric Center FL USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTravisxRegisterx 20250425_jcd_na7_0029

Tannenbaum went even further: “Travis Hunter has averaged almost 115 plays per game. I think he has a chance to be someone like Michael Jordan-esque when we talk about his intelligence, his competitiveness, his durability.” This comparison illustrates Hunter‘s unusual two-way stamina and mentality. Traits that Tannenbaum believes are evocative of Jordan‘s all-time excellence.

That’s not just football talk, that’s legacy talk. The comparisons, though lofty, aren’t necessarily far-fetched. Jordan was not only a scorer. He was a tireless two-way force, nine-time NBA All-Defensive First-Team, 10-time scoring champion, five-time MVP. On the college football level, that’s a player who overpowers on offense and defense, week after week, year after year. Hunter, though still in his formative years, is heading in that direction as far as taking full command of a football game goes.

And just like Michael Jordan expected of himself on every level, college, pro, playoffs, Hunter knows his biggest challenge isn’t hype. It’s carrying out. It’s the type of mentality that distinguishes high ceiling from all-time great.