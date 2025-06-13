Jaire Alexander’s Dad Exposes Packers’ Cheapness in Strong Message to ESPN Analyst After Controversial Exit

It didn’t end the way anyone expected. Not for Jaire Alexander, not for Green Bay, and certainly not for the front office that once made him the highest-paid corner in football. On Monday, June 9, the Packers officially released the former All-Pro, closing a seven-year chapter. GM Brian Gutekunst admitted it didn’t work out. “We’ve done that the past few years and it hasn’t really worked out for us,” he said, citing injuries and diminishing returns. But behind the polite exit statements, a deeper tension was unraveling. One that Alexander’s father, Earl Landis Alexander, was no longer willing to ignore.

You’ve probably seen the clips circulating, ESPN’s Peter Schrager on The Pat McAfee Show, a fan’s reshare on X claiming Alexander “refused to take a pay cut.” So, a Packers’ fan account then re-shared Peter’s clip on X with a quote that read: “GB offered a restructured 1-year incentive-based deal. GB also had a trade in place to deal with Jaire Alexander. In both cases, Jaire refuses to take a pay cut? He said he wants to stay in GB, but wasn’t sincere?”

But that was Earl’s limit. He hit with a blunt reply, “Nobody ever said that he wouldn’t take a pay cut. He wasn’t willing to play for damn near free is a better quote.” That’s not a minor distinction. That’s a father pulling the emergency brake on a narrative speeding out of control. Earl expanded further: “There actually was a willingness. They just offered something that would have been foolish to take. The unwillingness was on them.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Well, now we have confirmations of what Earl is hinting at. The Packers offered a restructured, incentive-laden deal: one that would’ve shaved off the final year of Alexander’s contract and made him a free agent in 2026. That model mirrored what the team did with Aaron Jones a year prior: offer less guaranteed money up front, sweeten it with bonuses, and see if the player bites.

Jones didn’t. Neither did Alexander. And this wasn’t about loyalty or locker-room fit. It was about math, risk, and value—terms the Packers have increasingly leaned on with mixed results. “You’re expendable without guarantees,” Earl posted. “It’s a business until you’re the one getting cut.”

From the Packers’ side, there’s reason for caution. Since signing his four-year, $84 million extension in 2022, Alexander has played just 14 games in two years. Even as recently as April, Matt LaFleur told Schrager they were “in a good place” with Alexander. But as the offseason unfolded, so did doubts. Like health, playtime, and locker room dynamics. Gutekunst hinted at as much. So, with no trade partner willing to absorb the deal and Alexander unwilling to gamble on playing “for free,” the team pulled the plug.

What’s next for Jaire Alexander?

Jaire Alexander is officially on the market, and while the split with the Packers felt abrupt, his next chapter could be anything but. He’s 28. Still an elite cover guy when healthy. The Packers, meanwhile, are left sorting through a young cornerback room and public perception that they undercut one of their top talents. From Earl Alexander’s perspective, this wasn’t just a football decision; it was an identity check. “He has all the potential in the world,” Earl said. “But it has to be reciprocal.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So, if we are to talk about fits, remember what Alexander senior has said. And that’s where the Vikings make all kinds of sense. Maybe just not for Green Bay fans. Minnesota loves a good ex-Packer redemption arc. They’ve done it with Brett Favre, Za’Darius Smith, and most recently, Aaron Jones. Their CB room is a work-in-progress, and adding Alexander would be a splashy, familiar upgrade. And hey, imagine the theater if he lines up opposite Jordan Love in week 14.

Then there’s Kansas City. You know they’re always in the mood for another trophy—and another chess piece. Trent McDuffie can’t do it alone. The Chiefs didn’t spend draft capital on a top corner, and they’ve already kicked the tires on Alexander in trade talks before. Don’t rule it out. Miami? Same logic. San Francisco? They’ve got the cap space and a habit of signing proven veterans to short-term, prove-it deals.

And yes, the Ravens are lingering in the background. The ties to Lamar Jackson are real. So is the need for CB depth. Baltimore’s thin behind Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins. But they’re also tight on cap room, and their front office isn’t known for overpaying in June. Still, Alexander’s agent, who was just at Ravens HQ for another client’s deal, has the right people on speed dial. “Right player, right price” is the DeCosta mantra. So, would Jaire take a one-year prove-it deal?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Here’s what we do know: Alexander isn’t taking a vet-minimum anywhere. His father has already made that pretty clear. Teams know what they’re getting. So, for the right team, in the right scheme, he might be the missing piece to a postseason run.