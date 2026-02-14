Chiefs Legend Raises Concerns Over Mike Evans Amid Rumored Offseason Move to Join Patrick Mahomes

Rumors are swirling once again that legendary wide receiver Mike Evans could finally join the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. While Evans has reportedly shown interest in the franchise before, the timing has never looked better: his contract in Tampa Bay has officially expired, and his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remains uncertain.

On a recent episode of the Chief Concerns podcast, former Chiefs tight end Jason Dunn and co-host Marcus Dash discussed how adding Evans could revolutionize the team’s receiving corps, while also addressing some valid concerns regarding his age and usage.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The man’s 32 years old. I say he can’t do it anymore. But when you have a veteran guy coming in, there is some things that you need to change. I don’t think that we did enough with DeAndre Hopkins when he came here either,” the legend said on the podcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

For over a decade, Evans has been the NFL’s gold standard for reliability. He famously secured 11 consecutive seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards—a feat made even more incredible by his career-long durability. However, the 2025 season brought a rare change in fortune.

A string of injuries forced Evans to miss significant time, and with fewer games played, his historic streak finally came to an end when he recorded 30 receptions with 3 touchdowns and covered a total of 368 yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Paradoxically, this setback only highlighted the magnitude of his previous achievements; it underscored just how difficult it is to remain that healthy and productive in such a physical league.

Mike Evans, on the other hand, has been very vocal about fighting that age factor and maintaining his longevity. He’s previously stated how he works out more than when he was younger. Last year, he said, “I’m getting up there in experience. I’ve been [one of] the oldest or the most experienced Bucs for the past couple of seasons now since Tom left. I feel pretty great, though. I feel pretty great. As I’m getting older, I’m just focusing on what’s in front of me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

To succeed, the Chiefs must avoid the pitfalls they encountered with Hopkins and tailor their scheme to fit a veteran of Evans’ stature. If they can strike that balance, Evans offers more than just on-field production. Dunn pointed out that the team struggled to find the right role for veteran DeAndre Hopkins during his short time in Kansas City, and they would need to avoid making the same mistake with Evans.

Second, for the Kansas City Chiefs to acquire Evans, they would not need to trade assets but would instead face significant financial hurdles. As of February 2026, the Chiefs are reportedly in “salary cap hell,” sitting approximately $55 million to $62.6 million over the cap. To afford Evans’ projected $13 million salary, the Chiefs would likely need to execute major contract restructures, such as converting a portion of Patrick Mahomes’ $78 million cap hit into a bonus, which could potentially free up over $44 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Evans provides a veteran presence to mentor the team’s younger wideouts while giving Patrick Mahomes one of the most dangerous red-zone targets in the game. While Evans’ age and recent medical history may lower his overall cost compared to younger stars, his status as a premier red-zone threat makes him an expensive luxury for a Chiefs team currently facing a massive budget deficit.

ADVERTISEMENT

What do the Kansas City Chiefs need to do differently to bring in Mike Evans?

After 12 historic seasons in Tampa Bay, Mike Evans is set to become a free agent in March 2026. Although he signed a two-year, $41 million extension in 2024, that contract is expiring, and many believe the Buccaneers are moving in a younger direction.

A major factor in this shift is the emergence of wide receiver Emeka Egbuka. The 2025 first-round pick had a stellar rookie season, leading the team in catches and yards while Evans was sidelined. Evans’ 2025 season was a rare struggle, as hamstring and collarbone injuries limited him to just 30 catches and 3 touchdowns—the first time in his 12-year career he failed to reach 1,000 yards.

The Chiefs are frequently mentioned as a landing spot because they need a reliable “big-bodied” target. While Patrick Mahomes is famous for winning with any roster, the 2025 Chiefs struggled in the “red zone”, often settling for field goals. At 6’5″, Evans is a specialist at catching touchdowns in tight spaces. But that’s not all. The Chiefs’ experience with DeAndre Hopkins serves as a warning.

ADVERTISEMENT

“DeAndre Hopkins, at a certain point, came in. He was catching the football, doing all kinds of things. And all of a sudden, it was just like, he looked different for a few weeks. I’m just like, yo, what’s going on? Like, did we all of a sudden forget that we had DeAndre Hopkins? Is it not he? He’s not, is he?

“He’s not coming out there and doing what he, well, it was none of that. It just seemed like we switched up the scheme-wise, what we wanted to do. And so I don’t want something like that happening to another veteran guy like Mike Evans coming in.” Dunn said.

Hopkins joined the Chiefs mid-2024 but never quite clicked with their system. Analysts like Dunn noted that the team struggled to find a consistent role for him before he left to sign a one-year, $6 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens for the 2025 season. The concern is whether the Chiefs would make the same mistake with Evans.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Hopkins and Evans excel at “contested catches” (jumping over defenders), but Mahomes typically prefers lower-risk throws. For Evans to succeed in Kansas City in 2026, the Chiefs might need to adjust their playbook to match his physical style.