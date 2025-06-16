Jayden Daniels to Demand $62M as Commanders QB Advised Drastic Terry McLaurin Step for Dream Contract

By now, the Jayden Daniels–Terry McLaurin chemistry isn’t some offseason headline. It’s a key reason for the Cinderella Commanders’ fairytale run last season. From a 77-catch, 1,033-yard regular season to drowning the 15-2 mighty Lions, their connection has grown with purpose. Kliff Kingsbury put it best: “The ball wasn’t coming to him as much as we would have liked… Those two guys are just going to get better and better.” After all, Daniels and McLaurin are Washington’s first Pro Bowl QB-WR duo since 1991. That’s not just stat-padding; that’s legacy math in real time.

And here’s where things get complicated. McLaurin wants a new contract. A three-year extension worth $90 million, if CBS Sports’ projections hold. But it’s been slow-moving. “We want Terry McLaurin to be a Commander for life,” a Washington source told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, while also admitting: “These are hard deals to do.” With minicamp now mandatory, McLaurin’s absence looms. He’s not just sending a message; he’s drawing a line. And the one guy who could tilt this whole thing? QB1.

Cue Chad Johnson. On Nightcap, Ochocinco laid out exactly how Daniels should handle this standoff: “Jayden D. finna go up there: ‘Hello? Who is it?’ ‘It’s Jayden. I need my number one receiver. I need my captain. And I’m not sure what you need to do on your end, but I know what I need on my end. I need Scary Terry to get that money.’ ‘So I have that safety net. So I have that individual to throw to. Pull up the film from last year, I don’t understand what the problem is. I don’t know what we mulling around for. Get him his money.’”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The main reason or the leverage that Terry has with him is JD. Because if he stays put then Daniels is in Washington. As Ocho puts it: “‘I still got two years before I’m up. So we gon’ be all right. I’m good this year, next year, but after next year? I’ma come see you too.’ ‘And if I got him? That increases my value too. ‘Cause I know I’m gonna put up big numbers.”

AD

via Imago Credits: Social Media

Shannon Sharpe did also suggest that Daniels could get the $62 million deal. That’s not just locker room talk. That’s a message in surround sound: pay the man, or you risk shaking your quarterback’s confidence—and future leverage. Daniels, for now, isn’t due for a payday. But as Johnson framed it, it will tie his value directly to having a WR1 like McLaurin locked in.

And that’s the chess game McLaurin is playing, too. His numbers justify top dollar, and Daniels needs him to keep ascending. If Washington stalls, it won’t just cost them one deal.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

A lot lies on Jayden Daniels’ shoulders

Jayden Daniels doesn’t look like a second-year quarterback. At least not out in Ashburn. He’s lighter on his feet, sharper in the pocket, and as Kliff Kingsbury puts it, “not thinking as much, just playing fast.” That’s what the Commanders wanted to see. That’s what they’re banking on. And Daniels? He’s not out there celebrating a breakout rookie year—he’s building off it. The No. 2 pick threw for 3,568 yards, ran for 891 more, and won Offensive Rookie of the Year while dragging Washington to the NFC Championship Game. He’s the face of the franchise now. But with that crown comes expectations, weight, and yeah—sacks.

Let’s not sugarcoat it. Daniels got taken down 47 times in 17 games, 6th-most in the NFL. His rib injury last year? A warning shot. And for CBS Sports, that’s the Commanders’ “worst-case scenario”—a Year 2 derailment caused by Daniels’ own dual-threat gifts. “As the dual threat can’t stay on the field to meet lofty Year 2 expectations, leaving Dan Quinn to lean on aging placeholders,” they wrote. It’s the harsh truth: If Daniels goes down, Washington’s ceiling comes crashing with him. That’s why the Commanders went all in. Adding Deebo Samuel, Laremy Tunsil, Josh Conerly Jr. The help is here. But that protection needs to hold up.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, what’s most impressive about Daniels isn’t just the tape—it’s what he does before the cameras roll. Early-morning workouts. Film sessions. Walkthroughs before walkthroughs. He’s added muscle too, subtly transforming his frame. Not because anyone asked him to bulk up, but because his preparation never stops. As Dan Quinn put it, “There is no flinch in Jayden Daniels.” Even Tyler Biadasz has noticed. “He’s growing every single day,” the center said. “He keeps raising the bar.”

Meanwhile, that leadership piece? That’s what could separate Daniels. Because if Washington’s betting big on him, he’s doubling down on himself. “I’ve got to go out there and prove myself every day,” Daniels said. That doesn’t mean chasing highlight plays. It means protecting himself, staying on the field, and leading a team built around his gifts.