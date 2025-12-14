brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Aaron Glenn Announces If Jets Will Fire DC Steve Wilks as Jets Rookie Thrashes Defense After Jaguars Loss

ByAaindri Thakuri

Dec 14, 2025 | 5:08 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Aaron Glenn Announces If Jets Will Fire DC Steve Wilks as Jets Rookie Thrashes Defense After Jaguars Loss

ByAaindri Thakuri

Dec 14, 2025 | 5:08 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Jetsrecent 48-20 loss to the Jaguars was steep enough to raise questions about the coaching staff. Following the blowout defeat, the head coach, Aaron Glenn, faced tough questions in the press conference, specifically regarding the defensive play-calling. 

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I know the question is going to be asked,” Glenn stated in the post-game presser. “But listen, I brought Wilks in for a reason, and let’s not want him to run the system. You know, we have three games left. All right, three games left for our guys to go out there and play. Right now, it’s not about the X’s and O’s, you know, across the board. It’s about the character of the men on this team. That’s what I’m evaluating.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked if he was considering taking over the defensive coordinator duties, the coach defended Steve Wilks, unequivocally stating that Wilks would retain the defensive play-calling responsibilities for the remainder of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved