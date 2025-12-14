Aaron Glenn Announces If Jets Will Fire DC Steve Wilks as Jets Rookie Thrashes Defense After Jaguars Loss

The Jets‘ recent 48-20 loss to the Jaguars was steep enough to raise questions about the coaching staff. Following the blowout defeat, the head coach, Aaron Glenn, faced tough questions in the press conference, specifically regarding the defensive play-calling.

“I know the question is going to be asked,” Glenn stated in the post-game presser. “But listen, I brought Wilks in for a reason, and let’s not want him to run the system. You know, we have three games left. All right, three games left for our guys to go out there and play. Right now, it’s not about the X’s and O’s, you know, across the board. It’s about the character of the men on this team. That’s what I’m evaluating.”

When asked if he was considering taking over the defensive coordinator duties, the coach defended Steve Wilks, unequivocally stating that Wilks would retain the defensive play-calling responsibilities for the remainder of the season.