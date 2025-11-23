Aaron Glenn Gives Final Assessment on Struggling QB Tyrod Taylor After Questioning Calls During Ravens vs Jets

Before their final loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New York Jets looked like winning for a moment there after the 2nd quarter, thanks to a call to start their QB Tyrod Taylor. Despite the loss, Head Coach Aaron Glenn was generally pleased with Taylor’s performance, focusing on the execution and effort. When speaking to the media after the game.

“I thought he did a good job. I know he threw for over 200 yards. But we need to make sure we are running the ball and passing the ball equally well,” Glenn said after the game. “That balance is what we’re aiming for. But just watching him, I thought he played very well.”

The Jets managed to score the first points of their Week 12 game against the Ravens, a play that initially supported their decision to start quarterback Taylor. The QB connected with receiver John Metchie III for an early touchdown, giving the Jets a quick lead. However, the Ravens overcame their slow start in the first half and ultimately won the game with a final score of 23-10.

Even though the team lost, the performance of QB offered a crucial element the team had lacked. Taylor finished the game completing 16 of 25 passes for 217 yards, including one touchdown and, critically, no turnovers outside of the final drive. While he was nearly intercepted on the opening drive, from that point on, Taylor delivered the professional consistency the Jets desperately needed after spending much of the season struggling with inconsistent play from Justin Fields.

The coach evaluated Taylor’s gameplay as competitive. Looking at his Sunday’s game play, he was focused on making the routine plays, regularly connecting on “lay-ups,” but also pushing the ball downfield when opportunities arose. He remained composed under pressure, extending plays when necessary, and, most importantly, he didn’t become a liability that dragged the entire offense down.

The Jets had a chance to keep the game competitive, but a critical mistake derailed a potential scoring drive. Running back Breece Hall’s fumble at the 2-yard line erased what should have been a touchdown, effectively putting the game out of reach. Ultimately, the Jets were not good, but they were, for once, “watchable.”

Aaron Glenn responds to questions on not being able to sub on Derrick Henry’s first TD

In the third quarter of the New York Jets’ tough 23-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Head Coach Aaron Glenn made a highly scrutinized decision that ultimately served as a pivotal turning point in the game. With the Jets trailing by just three points and facing a fourth-and-two deep in their own territory, Glenn opted to keep the offense on the field rather than punt. Speaking to reporters after the game, Glenn accepted his mistakes as he said,

“There were a number of calls that I questioned, but again, the one thing that we’re not going to do is we’re not going to make excuses. It happens in this league. I just thought when they sub, that you have to give us time to sub. Our guys were running on the field, and we didn’t have time to sub. It is what it is.”

Glenn’s bet unraveled almost immediately. On the fourth-and-two play, Tyrod Taylor’s pass intended for John Metchie III fell incomplete. This failure flipped the field position entirely, handing the Ravens the ball with a short field while the Jets were still narrowly holding onto a 10-7 lead with 6:38 left in the third quarter.

The Ravens quickly capitalized it. A clear pass interference penalty on Jets safety Tony Adams put Baltimore on the doorstep with first-and-goal. The Jets’ defense managed to hold strong, pushing the drive to a fourth-and-goal, offering one last chance for Glenn’s initial gamble to be mitigated. Running back Derrick Henry easily walked into the end zone for the touchdown, stretching Baltimore’s lead to 17-7.

Glenn’s aggressive, and ultimately unsuccessful, fourth-down decision officially marked the moment the tight contest slipped away, turning a manageable three-point deficit into a crushing two-score lead.