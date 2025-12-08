Aaron Glenn Makes Feelings Clear on Jets QB Situation Amid Tyrod Taylor & Justin Fields’ Injury

The New York Jets, coming off a brutal 34-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins and now sitting at 3-10 after 14 weeks, are stuck in a ridiculous quarterback situation. Justin Fields was ruled out before the game. Tyrod Taylor started but went down with a groin injury. And that’s how rookie Brady Cook ended up under center, but failed to handle the business.

With both quarterbacks sidelined and no clarity on who starts next week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Aaron Glenn was asked how he feels about being stuck in this strange spot. And the first-year head coach didn’t dodge it:

“That’s the tough part about this job,” Glenn said on Monday’s pressers. “And this job, it was meant for tough people, and you have to make decisions on the fly every now and then, and this is just one of those times you have to make a decision. Got to see how the guys are feeling, have a good conversation with those guys, have a good conversation with our doctors, and we move forward from there.”

The Jets are enduring a rough season, no way around it. But a full-on quarterback shortage was the last thing Aaron Glenn expected right now. Taylor had been running the offense for three straight weeks after the team benched Fields ahead of Week 12. Then Week 14 hit, and Taylor went down with a groin injury in the first quarter.

The veteran was quickly listed as doubtful to return after throwing an interception to linebacker Tyrel Dodson on the Jets’ second drive. That pushed Brady Cook into action. He had a few flashes, sure, but couldn’t steady the Jets when it mattered. The rookie finished 14-of-30 for 163 yards, two interceptions, and took six hits in the process.

The outcome wasn’t pretty. Miami outgained the Jets 358–207. New York went an abysmal 1-for-13 on third down. And three turnovers plus six penalties for 50 yards sealed their eighth loss of the season. But the bigger issue now is what it means for Week 15. The Jets are staring at a Jaguars matchup without a clear starting quarterback.

There’s still no word on whether Taylor will be healthy enough to go. As for Fields, Aaron Glenn addressed his status on Monday. But he noticeably didn’t commit to naming him the starter if Taylor can’t suit up.

Aaron Glenn hesitates to name the starting quarterback

Who’s actually going to run the offense when the Jets travel to face the Jaguars next weekend? That’s the question hovering over everything right now. With Taylor already sidelined, the focus naturally shifts to Justin Fields. But he’s still dealing with a knee issue. And to make matters worse, the head coach just confirmed there’s been no change in Fields’ status.

“He (Fields) was limited on Thursday and Friday,” Glenn said. “He was out of practice, and when I told you guys, he was going to be inactive for the week, and we see how it progresses going this week, and nothing has changed with that.”

The Jets ruled out Fields ahead of the Dolphins game after he developed a knee issue during the week. He showed up on the injury report on Thursday, then didn’t practice on Friday before being ruled out. And when Aaron Glenn was asked whether he’d go back to Fields if he ends up being the healthier of the two injured quarterbacks, the head coach still wouldn’t commit to a QB1 for the Jaguars matchup.

“I’m going to play the guy that I think give us the best chance to win,” the head coach said.

Fields has struggled this season, posting 1,259 yards and just seven touchdowns while battling injuries and never fully finding his footing. And with Week 15 now approaching and the team already out of the playoff race, the Jets still haven’t figured out how to climb out of the hole they’re in. To even start moving in the right direction, they need one thing first: A clear QB1 for the Jaguars’ game.