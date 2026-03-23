Alabama QB Ty Simpson Faces Questions Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

Essentials Inside The Story What direction are the New York Jets really heading in?

Ty Simpson flashes promise, but there's a big concern teams can't ignore

Risk could determine whether this move becomes a turning point or another misstep for Simpson and whichever team drafts him

Quarterback Justin Fields has been shipped off to the Kansas City Chiefs for a future pick, closing a chapter in the New York Jets that never quite found its rhythm. Now, the focus shifts to what comes next, and the answers don’t feel as clear. There’s talk of hope in the form of Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, a name some believe could be the future if the Jets call it in at No. 16 in this year’s draft. However, even that comes with hesitation, as there’s a warning that he might not be ready for the weight of the league just yet.

“I look at a quarterback who started 15 games in college and doesn’t have those elite physical traits—6’1″, 210 pounds. The first nine games of the year were great, but you get into SEC competition, the final six were not good at all,” ESPN NFL Draft Analyst Matt Miller noted on why Simpson is such a risky prospect. “And yes, he was banged up, and yes, the offensive line wasn’t great this year, but Ty Simpson’s a really interesting quarterback conversation.”

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The biggest concern with Ty Simpson is his lack of experience. Simpson enters the 2026 NFL Draft with only 15 career college starts, and for a prospect expected to be a top-tier selection, this is considered a thin resume. This leaves scouts with several unanswered questions.

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During the 15 games that he has played in his college career, Simpson performed like a star player in his first nine. He showcased great efficiency by completing nearly 67% of his passes while recording 21 touchdowns with only one interception.

However, as the schedule grew more difficult and injuries in the team began to pile up, his production dipped significantly. Over his final six games of the season, his completion percentage dropped to 60%, and his yards per attempt took a noticeable hit as the offense became more stagnant. Overall, he has recorded 3,948 yards for 28 touchdowns and 5 interceptions.

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In the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against Indiana, Simpson was knocked out of the game with a fractured rib. This injury, combined with his declining stats, has made it difficult for NFL talent evaluators to determine which version of Simpson they would be getting at the professional level.

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The “musical chairs” of NFL free agency has also changed the landscape for where Simpson might land. While teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Arizona Cardinals, and Indianapolis Colts are often linked to him, his draft stock seems to be shifting.

“So, I think the landing spots for him shrank due to free agency,” Miller added. “I don’t think Arizona drafts him at number three overall. Also, I think that maybe there is a round two where they trade back into round one if they are in love with him. I don’t think the Jets draft him at two. Maybe they’re an option in the middle of the first round. But it feels like a game of musical chairs where the ideal spots for him might be more round two than round one.”

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That outlook suggests his market in the top half of the first round is shrinking, with Simpson now seen more as a Day 2 option unless a team takes a swing on his upside.

For the Jets, the decision at number two is massive. While they are frequently projected to take Simpson, the combination of his limited starts and his late-season struggles creates a high-risk scenario.

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In a league where inexperienced quarterbacks have a spotty track record of success lately, the Jets must decide if Simpson’s early-season flashes of performance are worth the gamble or if they should look elsewhere to secure their future.

Ty Simpson says that he is ready for the NFL despite debate over his potential

When it comes to this year’s NFL Draft, Ty Simpson is a bit like a mirror. Every team looks at him and sees exactly what they want to see. Some see a future star who just needs a little time to sit and learn, while others see a risky bet because he hasn’t played a ton of games. But if you ask Ty, he’ll tell you he’s more than ready for professional football.

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Earlier this month, Ty Simpson was asked about his time at the Alabama Crimson Tide and why he believes he’s ready for the NFL.

“I just told ‘em, like, Alabama is the best place to get you prepared for the NFL, I fully believe that,” Simpson said Friday. “I think with coach Saban’s infrastructure that he implemented there, and then coach (Kalen) DeBoer coming in and keeping that same structure is super real and prepares you for the NFL better than most colleges.”

To him, Alabama was basically a mini-NFL team. The tricky part for NFL scouts is that Ty was only a starter for one year. Before that, he barely threw any passes at all. So, taking a quarterback who didn’t have a lot of experience has been a gamble that doesn’t always pay off.

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Ultimately, Simpson’s limited starting experience remains the biggest factor in his draft evaluation.