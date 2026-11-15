“If That Was Josh Allen”: Aaron Glenn Seemingly Calls Out Refs Over Double Standards Against Jets

Sitting at 2-7 in his second season as the New York Jets‘ head coach, facing a division rival in the Buffalo Bills, and looking to prevent a 0-9 start against the AFC East, it’s safe to say that a Week 10 win over the Bills was necessary for Aaron Glenn. And certainly, Glenn wasn’t in the mood to let anything get in the way of that, including what appeared to be bias from the officials, at least based on what was caught during the broadcast.

ADVERTISEMENT

Late in the second quarter of Bills-Jets, New York was driving inside Buffalo territory. With 25 seconds left, quarterback Geno Smith scrambled to his right on third down and threw toward the end zone. As he released the ball, he was hit simultaneously by Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard and defensive tackle T.J. Parker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bernard struck Smith high with his shoulder while Parker hit him low. Smith landed hard on his back and was evaluated for a concussion. The hit produced no penalty. Smith initially missed the opening possession of the second half while being evaluated, with rookie Cade Klubnik taking over. But as the teams headed toward halftime, CBS cameras caught Glenn talking to the officials.

Per Awful Announcing, the audio picked up Aaron Glenn saying, “If that was Josh Allen, every flag would be thrown.” Radio host and media personality Jake Asman further explained what Glenn appeared to be saying: “Here’s my problem with that, if that was Josh Allen, every flag on the field would be thrown.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The important point is that Glenn wasn’t simply complaining about the physicality of the play. He was seemingly suggesting that quarterbacks such as Josh Allen receive a different level of protection from officials.

Subsequently, Geno Smith left the field and headed to the locker room after completing 9-of-16 passes for 113 yards. The Bills, meanwhile, held a 10-6 lead at halftime. However, Smith didn’t return to start the second half. Instead, rookie Cade Klubnik got his first opportunity to line up under center for the Jets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Klubnik orchestrated a 10-play, 61-yard opening drive in his NFL career and set up a 22-yard field goal. The rookie quarterback completed 2-of-4 passes for 39 yards and rushed twice for 19 yards. However, he was later replaced by Smith, who returned to the field after clearing the concussion protocol. His return, however, didn’t last long.

Smith went down again in the third quarter, but this time, the veteran suffered an ankle injury. As a result, Klubnik returned to action and finished 11-of-20 passing for 137 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception as the Jets lost 31-12 to the Bills and dropped to 2-8 after the first 10 weeks of the 2026 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ultimately, the Jets’ inability to capitalize on Smith’s return made Glenn’s sideline frustration even more costly. New York never recovered after losing its starting quarterback twice, turning a game it badly needed into another divisional loss and leaving Glenn with even more questions about how his team is supposed to compete.