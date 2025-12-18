Jets’ Khalen Saunders Makes Holiday Demand to Taylor Swift After Contributing to Travis Kelce’s Fiancée

Essentials Inside The Story New York Jets' Khalen Saunders bought his brother's plane tickets for the Taylor Swift tour.

Kameron Saunders' dance performance won the hearts of the Swifties.

Swifties are ready to grant Khalen Saunders' wishes for Christmas.

Behind the scenes of Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour, there is a heartwarming story shown in the docu-series about a special Christmas gift. In late 2023, NFL defensive lineman Khalen Saunders (who now plays for the New York Jets) bought his brother, Kameron Saunders, a plane ticket for a secret dance audition while Kameron was broke. At the time, Khalen was teammates with Travis Kelce on the Kansas City Chiefs. Now he has recently posted a story on Instagram, where he writes,

“All the Swifties thanking me for buying Kam that plane ticket, but ain’t nobody asked me what I want for Christmas.”

Kameron auditioned for famous choreographer Mandy Moore without even knowing which artist he would be dancing for. Now we know that the undisclosed artist was no other than Travis Kelce’s Fiancée, Taylor Swift. Taylor herself praised Kameron, saying he “lights up” the entire vibe of the tour.

Kameron became a fan favorite during the tour for his hilarious and high-energy stage presence. Now, fans can see more of his journey in the new docuseries, Taylor Swift: The End of an Era, which premiered on December 12, 2025. The six-part series gives a rare look at the hard work and talent that made the tour a success.

The Swifties were quick to respond to Khalen Sanders’ Instagram story.

Swifties react to Khalen Saunders’ Christmas gift demand

The Saunders brothers, Khalen and Kameron, are using their fame to make sports a more welcoming place for everyone. While Khalen is a star in the NFL, Kameron has captured hearts as a standout dancer for Taylor Swift. Together with their supportive family, they are proving that kindness and inclusion are just as important as winning games. When Khalen posted on social media, fans were so moved by his kindness that they offered to help him with anything he needed for Christmas. Here’s how the fans reacted to the post.

“Tell us your favourite charity, the Swifties will make it happen, I promise.”

A second comment read, “Oh booooiiii-you tell Swifties your wi$hli$t, and we are ON IT.”

Inspired by his brother’s journey, Khalen Saunders launched the Original Element Foundation Youth Football Combine. This special camp, held in their hometown of St. Louis, Missouri, is the first of its kind hosted by an NFL player to focus specifically on welcoming LGBTQ+ youth.

Khalen was motivated by reports showing that many LGBTQ+ kids avoid sports because they are afraid of being treated differently. Having seen his brother Kameron come out to the family at age 11 and face the world with courage, Khalen wanted to create a “safe space” where every child feels they belong.

Another fan wrote, “We so need a Saunders family show!!!! Sending you love and best wishes to the entire family because that’s what I can afford.”

There was another comment that stated, “Where can we send you something?!?! We love you, your mama, and of course Kam.”

The Saunders family is known for being incredibly close-knit. Khalen is a two-time Super Bowl champion who played for the Chiefs and is known for his incredible athleticism and positive attitude. His brother Kameron is a world-class dancer and choreographer who became a fan favorite during Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour.” Their mother, who has been their biggest cheerleader. Even while dealing with knee issues and using a wheelchair for accessibility, she makes sure to be there to support her sons at their big events.

Another person wrote, “You should have what you want, you deserve what you want, I hope you get what you want.”

Given what the brothers have been through and how supportive the whole family has been, surely Khalen Saunders deserves all the love and all his wishes to be fulfilled. Especially after the recent ejection of the Jets player from the week 15 game.