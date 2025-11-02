Jets Set Condition on Breece Hall Trade After RB’s Fiery Message to Aaron Glenn

Reports indicate that the New York Jets initially opened the door to fielding offers for their dynamic running back, Breece Hall. However, they are demanding significant compensation. But now things seem to have changed. As per Underdog NFL’s X post:

“Jets won’t trade Breece Hall barring “an offer they can’t refuse,” per @RichCimini.”

Some Jets fans believe that the Jets should trade Hall because he is in the last year of his contract. But in reality, a trade would likely bring back only a low draft pick for the Jets, maybe a third-round pick or worse. That would be a poor return for a good player like Hall. On top of that, another top running back, Braelon Allen, is currently hurt with a knee injury, stretching the team thinner. This would further make such a trade unlikely.

Breece Hall is still only 24 years old and was a top draft pick in 2022. Even though the Jets’ team offense is having a tough year, Hall has been a huge star. He’s helped the team acquire a score of 1-7. In the team’s only win recently, he was amazing. He ran for 133 yards, scored two touchdowns, and even threw the winning touchdown pass on a special play.

He is not just a runner but is one of the best running backs in the league at catching the ball, also good at blocking to protect his quarterback. Right now, Hall is eighth in the NFL for rushing yards, and averages five yards every time he runs with the ball.

Considering his trade value, the Jets don’t have to worry about losing him for nothing. Even after his contract ends after the 2025 season, they could still sign him to a new deal, or use a special rule called the “franchise tag” to keep him for another year.

With his trade value low and his impact undeniable, keeping Hall and building around him is the smartest move the Jets can make right now.

Breece Hall makes his feelings known amidst trade rumors

With trade rumors swirling, other teams appear to be interested in getting their hands on a player like Breece. But Hall’s mindset is all business. His job is to show up on Sundays and show the team why he deserves to be there.

He did exactly that against the Cincinnati Bengals, proving that if the Jets did decide to trade him, it would be a massive loss. His performance in that win was flat-out unstoppable, and he knew it. After the big victory, Hall didn’t mince words when he spoke to Coach Aaron Glenn and the media.

“I went to the coaches this weekend, not complaining, but letting them know I need the ball at least 25 times.” He further added, “I always told them I hate losing, and if we lose, I want it to be on me.”

Last week, the Jets had their best offensive week of the season, racking up 502 total yards of offense and averaging a stellar 7.2 yards per play. To top it off, they were clutch on third and fourth downs (7/15 and 2/3, respectively) and, crucially, allowed no sacks.

With the trade deadline approaching and nine games left, Hall’s monster play and this offensive surge could very well be the spark that finally allows the Jets to turn their season around.