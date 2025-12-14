brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Why Was Khalen Saunders Ejected? Jets DL Awaits Drastic NFL Punishment After Week 15 Action During Jaguars Game

ByAaindri Thakuri

Dec 14, 2025 | 3:58 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Why Was Khalen Saunders Ejected? Jets DL Awaits Drastic NFL Punishment After Week 15 Action During Jaguars Game

ByAaindri Thakuri

Dec 14, 2025 | 3:58 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Making contact with an official is a strict no in the NFL. For Khalen Saunders, that line was crossed at the worst possible moment. Early in the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets Week 15 clash, Saunders was ejected after an altercation that drew immediate attention from officials and league observers. With postseason implications hanging in the balance, the dismissal did not just thin New York’s defensive front, it tilted the emotional tone of a game already playing out like a playoff contest.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Jets DL Khalen Saunders ejected for contacting an official,” Pro Football Talk posted on its X account.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saunders was in the middle of a scuffle with a Jaguars player when an official attempted to intervene and separate the two. In the process of the struggle, Saunders accidentally made contact with the official, which led to his immediate removal from the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved