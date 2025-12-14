Why Was Khalen Saunders Ejected? Jets DL Awaits Drastic NFL Punishment After Week 15 Action During Jaguars Game

Making contact with an official is a strict no in the NFL. For Khalen Saunders, that line was crossed at the worst possible moment. Early in the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New York Jets Week 15 clash, Saunders was ejected after an altercation that drew immediate attention from officials and league observers. With postseason implications hanging in the balance, the dismissal did not just thin New York’s defensive front, it tilted the emotional tone of a game already playing out like a playoff contest.

“Jets DL Khalen Saunders ejected for contacting an official,” Pro Football Talk posted on its X account.

Saunders was in the middle of a scuffle with a Jaguars player when an official attempted to intervene and separate the two. In the process of the struggle, Saunders accidentally made contact with the official, which led to his immediate removal from the game.