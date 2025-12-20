Woody Johnson Makes Final Decision on Aaron Glenn After Firing Jets DC – Report

Essentials Inside The Story Woody Johnson weighs organizational direction as the Jets’ season continues unraveling.

Early in the 2025 season, it looked like Aaron Glenn might be fired after just one year as the New York Jets’ head coach. The team started with a disastrous seven-game losing streak, making them look like the worst team in the league. Tensions rose even higher when Woody Johnson’s team fired defensive coordinator Steve Wilks with only three games left, leading many to believe Glenn was next on the chopping block. But reports by Dianna Russini suggest otherwise.

“While the record hasn’t improved — at 3-11, the Jets are actually a game behind last year’s pace — I’m told that “one-and-done” was never under consideration. Glenn’s job is safe, and agents around the league are operating with the understanding that his position won’t be open.” She reported.

Despite the rough start, Glenn’s job appears to be secure. Owner Woody Johnson has stayed patient, as this season was always meant to be a fresh start. After a poor 2024 season, the Jets overhauled everything: they hired Glenn and Mougey and cleared out veteran stars like Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams to rebuild the roster. It was a massive shift that required moving away from the past to focus on the future.

Aaron Glenn’s efforts finally began to show when the team stopped the seven-game losing streak, winning three of the next five games. This late-season improvement helped prove that he could stabilize the locker room. Supporters point to Glenn’s history with the Detroit Lions as a reason for hope; he took a struggling Lions defense and helped transform them from a 3-win, 13-loss, and 1-tie team into a 12-win and 5-loss team and finally to a 15-win and 2-loss team in Glenn’s final year. This improvement took place over the course of four years, transforming the team into a powerhouse.

The Jets realize that building a winner takes time, and they are committed to giving Glenn that chance.

Woody Johnson fires Jets’ defensive coordinator

The New York Jets officially fired their defensive coordinator, Steve Wilks, on Monday following a string of historically poor performances. The decision came just hours after an embarrassing 48–20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, where the defense surrendered a season-high 438 yards. Head coach Aaron Glenn stated that he made the call late Sunday night.

“I felt like it was the best decision for the organization at this time,” Glenn said. “I’m evaluating coaches, I’m evaluating myself, and I just felt like this was the best decision for right now for the team and for this organization.”

The unit led by Wilks struggled throughout the 2025 season, particularly in creating turnovers. Through 15 weeks, the Jets’ defense produced the fewest takeaways in the NFL and made unwanted history by going 14 games without recording a single interception, tying a league record for futility. Additionally, the team ranked near the bottom of the league in both run defense and total points conceded, allowing an average of 28.4 points per game.

In response to the firing, the Jets promoted defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Chris Harris to take over the role. Head coach Aaron Glenn announced that he will take an active, hands-on role in helping Harris with play-calling duties and game planning in the coming weeks.

The team hopes these changes will stabilize the defense as they prepare for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints, who currently hold a record of 4 wins and 10 losses.