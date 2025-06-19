Jimmy Haslam Forcing Shedeur Sanders on Kevin Stefanski Backfired, Says Browns Insider

Jimmy Haslam’s fingerprints have hovered over Browns’ roster decisions before. DeShaun Watson‘s mistake, which he still regrets, is the true representation of the aftermath of his involvement. And even though Andrew Berry insisted “let us do our jobs,” this time, some in league circles weren’t buying the idea that Shedeur Sanders just fell into their lap at pick 144. It looked a little too choreographed—like a billionaire-owner-meets-PR-opportunity moment. GM Berry and Kevin Stefanski didn’t exactly light up the draft room when Sanders’ name was called.

There was polite clapping, sure, but not the kind you see when someone just landed their guy. And Stefanski’s smile? More political than personal. Publicly, the team line never wavered. “110% Berry’s decision,” said Mary Kay Cabot, quoting the GM’s stance. No owner directive. No backroom push. Berry himself called Sanders “mis-priced,” and Stefanski praised him as “a heck of a football player.” But for a rookie with first-round hype and fifth-round mileage, Shedeur walked into Cleveland under a strange cloud of suspicion… And a media frenzy that hasn’t stopped since.

Then came The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, where insider Garrett Bush finally put a voice to what many suspected was brewing inside the building. “They planned on taking him,” Bush said. “But guess what? The difference between him and Tim Tebow, the biggest one? He can play. He can throw the ball.”

Furthermore, Bush praised Sanders’ quiet approach, his chemistry in the locker room, and the buzz building around his arm talent. “He ain’t mad about the reps… all people want to see now… we want to see what he can do with Jerry Jeudy… with David Njoku… with Judkins.” So, it’s up for debate whether this talk show host can or cannot speak on behalf of Cleveland, and what the vibe among the fans is. But one thing’s for sure. He was certainly making his wishes known.

Bush didn’t hold back: “If you’re beating down the doors with the threes and fours—guess what? You deserve more. That was a bar. It rhymed. It was cold.” That quote hit harder than anything from the front office this spring. Why? Because it came with real substance. Sanders didn’t just show up—he quietly outplayed most of the room.

And now, post-minicamp, the dynamic has shifted. The Browns may have tried to ease Shedeur in behind Dillon Gabriel, Kenny Pickett, and Joe Flacco. But his 77.4% completion rate and nine touchdowns in team drills speak louder than any draft room video clip. The question isn’t if Haslam forced it, it’s whether the play forced Stefanski’s hand instead.

Is the Dawg Pound all-in on Shedeur Sanders to take the starting job?

It’s a quarterback room full of uncertainty: Flacco brings age and experience, Pickett was a midseason addition, and Gabriel arrived with a third-round tag. Shedeur Sanders? He came in with headlines, constant ‘Prime’ attention, a Heisman pedigree, and a chip carved straight from a five-round fall. Still, inside the walls in Berea, not everyone sees a backup. ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin reported, “There are people who believe that Shedeur can 100 percent be the starter of this football team.”

That belief isn’t just tied to his name. Sanders has been the last one off the field, the first in the film room, and the loudest voice in a silent rise up the depth chart. “In the QB room, talking to Flacco, wanting to learn,” Martin noted. “He is soaking up everything like a sponge.” That kind of hustle doesn’t go unnoticed. And it helps that he’s been clean and sharp in early reps—completing 77.4% of his passes in team drills with nine touchdowns and just one interception. As for Gabriel, he’s no slouch either. One team source told Martin, “He’s everything you want in a quarterback—he’s just small.”

Still, the whispers around Shedeur are starting to echo louder. The Browns staff, according to ESPN Cleveland’s Tony Grossi, confirmed that Sanders has had 11-on-11 first-team reps away from the media’s lens. And while Kevin Stefanski says not to read too much into open-practice rotations, it’s clear the QB competition is more real than ceremonial. Even kids at the Browns’ youth camp asked Sanders if he’s starting over Flacco. “I don’t know,” he said. But that question doesn’t come up unless the chatter is already there.

Even Johnny Manziel weighed in on his “Glory Daze” podcast, drawing parallels with his own NFL arrival. “Honestly, he [Sanders] could come out and win the job,” Manziel said. “I think the kid worked really hard, and he loves the game.” For a franchise desperate for stability under center, Shedeur’s blend of humility, pedigree, and performance might just be the surprise path to a fresh start.