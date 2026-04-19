John Harbaugh Gives Up on Finding Dexter Lawrence Replacement in NFL Draft After Bengals Trade

The NFL world was stunned on Saturday night when John Harbaugh’s New York Giants decided to trade away their best defensive player, Dexter Lawrence, to the Cincinnati Bengals. In return for their star tackle, the Giants got the 10th overall pick in the 2026 draft. This means the Giants now have two opportunities to make picks, the 5th and the 10th. However, none of them are expected to fill the void that Lawrence has left on the defensive side of the team.

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Lawrence was the heart of the Giants for seven seasons since being drafted in the first round in 2019. He became one of the best defenders in the league, making three straight Pro Bowls and earning two All-Pro honors during his time with the Giants. His performance in 2025 was not up to his usual standards as he had only 31 total tackles, which is the fewest he has ever had in his career. However, he is still going to be a major miss as a defender, a sentiment echoed by NFL reporter Art Stapleton, who wrote on X:

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“Talking to people last night in the aftermath of the Dexter Lawrence trade: Giants don’t see immediate impact defensive linemen in this draft class. There are good players, but no one that is going to change the room the moment you turn in that card. Bengals told you that, too.”

The draft is expected to have a few young defensive tackles, but it is tough to imagine any would have the impact Lawrence has had on the Giants.

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Dexter Lawrence’s departure from the franchise was due to contract negotiations. Although he signed an extension just three years back, the market for defensive tackles has skyrocketed since, which is why he felt underpaid.

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The Giants’ repeated failure to give him a good contract led to Lawrence finally putting in a formal trade request. He was ready for a fresh start after spending years with a losing record in New York.

While the team from New York wanted to keep him, the offer of a top-10 draft pick seemed too good to refuse. The trade marks the end of an era and a massive bet on the future, as they look to use their new draft capital to jumpstart a new chapter for the franchise.

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However, for the Bengals, giving up such a high selection proves how much they value Lawrence’s ability to transform a defense.

How can Dexter Lawrence be an asset for the Bengals?

The Cincinnati Bengals have officially shifted their strategy, and their move for the star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is an example of that. They have finally expressed their desire to put a serious contender around Joe Burrow by bringing in good players, instead of adding players through the draft.

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For the past two years, the team’s defense has struggled, leading to near-bottom finishes in the league and ultimately missing out on the playoffs.

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With star quarterback Joe Burrow recently expressing his frustration over the team’s direction, the front office felt immense pressure to fix the roster immediately rather than waiting for young players to develop.

The Bengals have already shown their faith in Lawrence as they gave him a one-year contract extension worth $28 million, which keeps him under contract through the 2028 season.

While their defense will take some time to adapt, adding a player of Lawrence’s talent provides a solid foundation as the team prepares for the 2026 season.