Jordan Love’s Latest Post Moments After Jaire Alexander’s Packers Release Tells a Story About Locker Room

When Forbes called Jordan Love the most important Packer ahead of 2024, it wasn’t just hype. He earned that crown. Green Bay was supposed to reset. Instead, they made the playoffs, shocked Dallas in the Wild Card round, and nearly stunned San Francisco in 2023. So when the Packers handed Love a record four-year, $220 million extension, with a $75 million signing bonus, it made sense. More so, it stamped Love as the face of the franchise.

But with that status comes responsibility, both on and off the field. The 2024 season wasn’t pretty. Love dealt with injuries, missed time, and finished with a passer rating of 96.7 in 15 games. Solid, not spectacular. The Packers exited early in the playoffs. Still, Matt LaFleur has stood behind him: “I think there’s a narrative… he wasn’t as productive,” the coach said. So, by now, you might have gauged how highly the Packers rate him. Rather, now, you know Love’s status quo in Green Bay. And that’s what makes his silence louder. Or maybe ignorance is bliss.

Hours after the Packers released Jaire Alexander, Love posted about his new Nike collab: Style by Jordan Love. No mention of his former CB1. Not even a repost. This is the same Jaire Alexander Love once publicly backed. But on Monday? Crickets. And he wasn’t alone—none of the Packers’ locker room acknowledged the move. Not even a cryptic emoji. For a guy like Jaire—captain-level vet, Pro Bowler, first-round pick—this wasn’t just a clean exit. It felt cold.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nike Football (@usnikefootball) Expand Post

So, what gives? Maybe Love’s fed up. The team didn’t listen to him on Alexander. Maybe he’s laser-focused on his own brand after a rough year. Or maybe, and here’s the real kicker—there was never that deep of a bond to begin with. Either way, when QB1 posts about sneakers and a new fashion statement instead of a seismic roster shake-up, it sends a message. Whether that message is ‘I’ve moved on,’ ‘It’s not my fight,’ or ‘This isn’t that deep’—it still says something. In a league where perception matters just as much as performance, Jordan Love’s silence spoke volumes.

What makes it uglier is Jordan Love’s endorsement of Jaire Alexander

Just a couple of months ago, in April, Jordan Love went on Up & Adams and laid it out plain and clear. “He’s definitely a player we need back,” Love was all-in on Jaire Alexander. That was the face of the franchise going to bat for his guy. “That’s my guy right there,” Love added, the kind of sentence you don’t say unless you mean it. At the time, it felt like a bit of momentum swinging back in Alexander’s favor.

So, how did we get from “we need him,” as Love said to he’s gone and no one’s even blinking? Love wasn’t just some bystander in this. He’d voiced support for a teammate with two years left on his deal, a guy who once held down CB1 like his life depended on it. “Just the play style he plays with, who he is on the field,” Love had said. That sounds like someone you’d want anchoring your defense—unless, of course, something changed behind the curtain.

Now, here’s where it starts to feel like a scene out of a bad breakup. Not only did Green Bay go ahead and part ways with Jaire anyway, but Love’s ignorance. Maybe we are reading too much into it. But the NFL world remembers. Every time someone of Jaire’s stature has exited the building, farewell messages are there. The silence is pretty loud, in this case. So loud that it might as well be deafening.