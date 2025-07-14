Joy Taylor Announces Next Move as FOX Fires Emmanuel Acho & Entire Team

Earlier this year, whispers circulated behind closed studio doors as Fox Sports quietly “sidelined” Joy Taylor amid a 42-page lawsuit alleging workplace misconduct involving network personalities and executives. Internal sources revealed she was benched for multiple episodes of Speak, promoting speculation that “an apparent infraction” disrupted her on-air rhythm. Amid shifting legal and reputational headwinds, executives reportedly began questioning lineup performance and brand alignment.

Concurrently, FS1 morning shows—Breakfast Ball and The Facility—failed to draw viewers, fueling a strategy pivot. The latter, co-hosted by Emmanuel Acho and peers, launched in September 2024 but stumbled, leading to cast and schedule shuffles in early 2025. While Fox didn’t issue a press release explicitly stating, but considering the shows struggled to find a huge audience, prompting the cancellations, the writing was on the wall. Joy Taylor is out at Fox Sports.

Right after that went down, Taylor took to her official Instagram handle and shared her next move post her termination as she posted a story of working out, rope-skipping under a sunny sky during her vacation in the Bahamas. She captioned her reel, “Couple sets before the beach.”

