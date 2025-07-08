Julian Edelman Takes Page Out Pat McAfee’s Playbook & Announces Fresh Career Step With Rob Gronkowski

New England Sundays once carried with them the twofold meaning of Julian Edelman sprinting down the middle to make a game-sealing catch. And Rob Gronkowski bulldozing over tacklers as if he were a human wrecking ball. Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski ensured, as a duo, that the Patriots’ dynasty days were assured, not only on the plays but by sheer persona. They were players and showmen, making headlines on and off the field. And now they’re taking that same spirit again and again just not with a football this time.

The iconic duo sent waves through social media with a surprise announcement. ”We’re back, Boston!” they captioned a shared Instagram post. Announcing that The Nuthouse, their stand-up comedy affair filled with jokes, stories, and audience highlights is back in the house by official decree. The show, on August 28th at the MGM Music Hall, will be wholly new in structure with segments of Edelman’s Games with Names podcast, Gronk’s Dudes on Dudes, and plenty of surprises in between. It’s not a reunion. It’s a party. And Boston’s on the guest list.

“Pre-Sale Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 10 AM EST,” they continued, sending followers to the link in their bio and Ticketmaster for details. The news spread like wildfire on social media, with fans and fellow athletes rendered useless conjuring up fire emojis, laughing faces, and flashbacks of the pair’s craziest memories. To Patriots Nation and beyond, this is greater than another live broadcast. It’s a chance to relive the uninhibited chemistry that once drove locker rooms and Lombardi parties.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julian Edelman (@edelman11) Expand Post

AD

While this is a new production of The Nuthouse, they’ve done it before. In 2023, the duo bucked the proverbial bull with an identical show in Miami blending live podcasting, stage hijinks, and crowd-interactive elements. The debut was naturally lauded and sold out. They’ve hinted at doing a full tour or rotating live show but nothing solid, until now.

So if you happen to be in Boston in coming August, take this as your chance because when Julian and Gronk say they’re bringing the madness back, they’re not joking. And for this year, no Foxborough ticket is needed, merely a stool at the MGM Music Hall.

Julian Edelman Stealing from Pat McAfee Playbook

Recently, Pat McAfee transformed PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh into a full-fledged spectacle with his sold-out Big Night AHT. It wasn’t a show, it was a personality explosion. Featuring the likes of Snoop Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Shane Gillis, Ben Roethlisberger. And even a million-dollar football toss by Sidney Crosby. The show established a new benchmark for athlete-endorsed entertainment, fusing sports, comedy, and music into a wacky, irretrievably enjoyable evening.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And now it appears Julian Edelman is taking up that baton and bringing that type of energy to Boston. If there’s an NFL manual for Pat McAfee, it rests on three legs: authenticity, humor, and wholesome fan interaction. No teleprompters, no over-amounts of polish making, just pure energy and athletes unapologetically being themselves on camera. It’s the same equation that turned The Pat McAfee Show into appointment viewing and Big Night AHT into an in-person phenomenon. Edelman’s next move is in line with that ideology. He’s not just hosting; he’s constructing a night on coarsely hewn chemistry and shared laughter that shatters the box score.

That way, he’s not aping McAfee. He’s adding his own spin on the same material. With Boston bravado and Super Bowl cachet. Before making The Nuthouse’s return of fire this week official. Edelman was already leaning this way toward a live hybrid model. Since debuting Games with Names with Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions in 2022. He’s departed from normal podcasting, live-recorded shows, teamed with active and retired stars, and created viral sketch content for Coast Productions. Whether appearing as a panelist on Inside the NFL, or as a guest host during FOX’s coverage of the NFL. Edelman has slowly established himself as a television personality of depth.