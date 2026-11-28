The Kansas City Chiefs’ 13-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving night already left a scar in Andy Reid’s heart. While the outcome is not always in a team’s hands, Reid is upset with the penalties that got in the way. During the post-game presser, Reid gave an ultimatum to left guard Kingsley Suamataia, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness.

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“He can’t have that,” the head coach said in the post-game presser. “He’s a young guy. He’s gotta to continue to grow. But you surely can’t have the penalties that he had. Nobody knows it better than he does. Can’t do that. Big game. You gotta play and control whatever you’ve gotta control.”

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Suamataia found himself in trouble during the third quarter after getting involved in a confrontation with Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard. With Kansas City leading 10-7 and facing second-and-3 at its own 27-yard line, Emmett Johnson was stopped for no gain on a run up the middle. Following the play, Suamataia appeared to jab Bernard in the helmet, prompting the linebacker to push him away.

Officials were quick enough to throw the flag for the Chiefs lineman for unnecessary roughness, while Bernard was not penalized.

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The penalty setback continued to hurt the Chiefs as Suamataia’s unnecessary roughness call cost them 13 yards. Already in a tough spot, Kansas City then saw Patrick Mahomes get sacked by Greg Rousseau on the next play before having to punt. It was the third penalty against Suamataia that night, following an earlier holding call that erased a Mahomes scramble. Buffalo had also declined another holding penalty against the offensive lineman.

The Rice Call Didn’t Beat the Chiefs. 26 Seconds Did.

local_fire_department HOT TAKE play_arrow Everyone blames the call. Nobody’s talking about the last 26 seconds. Newscom World via Imago Chance to win30 % before the call42 % Yes, the call hurt. 42% became 30%. 10203040 Ruled no catch Chiefs’ 9 The verdict Blame the call if you like. The Chiefs had the ball last. The Chiefs’ chance to win, in three steps: 1 The call: 42% down to 30% 2 The ball back: up to 54% 3 Three mistakes: down to zero Chance to win from a play-by-play win probability model. Bills 13, Chiefs 10. arrow_back See why arrow_forward Three plays decided this game. None was the call. That should have been it. It wasn’t. Better off than before the call. So how did they lose? 54% to zero. Not one of them was a referee. The call cost field position. The last 26 seconds cost the game.

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Things have been a rollercoaster ride when it comes to Suamataia.

Drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft, initially, Reid was convinced about what the BYU product brought to the camp.

“He’s a sharp guy,” the head coach praised him in an interview in August, 2025.

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But within a year, things shifted between Suamataia and the Chiefs camp. This season, Suamataia was benched in the Week 4 matchup. Reid thought of disciplining him a little more and sidelined him ahead of the face-off against the Denver Broncos.

“He was at practice last week. This is just between Kingsley & I. It’s not something that’s earth-shattering,” shared Reid in an interview with KSHB 41. “I’ll just keep it there. … I didn’t say it was punishment, ever. This was just between Kingsley & I, working some things out here. This isn’t punishment. I’ll leave it at that.”

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Reid did not disclose any reasons behind benching Suamataia in Week 4 and Week 8. However, both times Suamataia was lucky enough to return to the starting lineup.

“Yeah, I missed it a lot, man,” he said before the Week 9 face-off. “But, you know, whether I have to show a scout team look or be on the field, I’ve got to give my 110% just to help this team out.”

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But his latest episode in Week 12 raises questions about whether he will receive the same treatment for a third time, more so, after Reid has given him an ultimatum.

While his future now hangs in the balance, Suamataia must prepare himself to feel lighter in his pockets.

Kingsley Suamataia’s Fine History as He Awaits Another

When it comes to paying fines, Suamataia has already trod that path before. The Buffalo face-off must be a deja vu for the offensive lineman. In January 2026, during the Chiefs’ matchup against the Denver Broncos, he was penalized for unnecessary roughness in the second quarter. It subsequently resulted in an $8,108 fine. The infraction fell under the striking, kicking, tripping, or kneeing category, as per the NFL’s Gameday Operations.

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Even before that, in November 2025, Suamataia also landed in trouble during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Indianapolis Colts game.

The NFL handed him an $8,108 fine for his blind-side block on Charvarius Ward. The penalty stemmed from a fourth-quarter play in which Brashard Smith was advancing the football, and Suamataia hit the Colts cornerback from the blind side.

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Fast forward to November 2026: the NFL is yet to release its gameday-accountability fines for Week 12.

The NFL is expected to reveal its disciplinary decision in the weekly accountability report on Saturday. According to the 2026 schedule, the penalty stands at $12,537 for a first offense involving striking, kicking, tripping, or kneeing. A ruling of fighting, meanwhile, would push the fine to $41,907.

Time to see what is in store for Suamataia in the coming days.