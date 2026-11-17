The 2025 NFL Draft came with a lot of hope for both the Kansas City Chiefs and left tackle Josh Simmons. The Chiefs drafted him in the first round. While he played eight games in his rookie season, 2026 threw him a totally different challenge.

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Simmons’ rookie promise is slipping away. A bulging, herniated disk in his lower back has sidelined the Chiefs’ first-round tackle since August. He was placed on injured reserve on October 22, which means he will be sidelined for the next four weeks. The injury restricts the explosive movement and heavy weight-bearing critical for pass-blocking, typically requiring a 6-to-12-week recovery timeline.

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Head coach Andy Reid’s latest comments suggest the team may not be ready to bring him back anytime soon. “I haven’t visited with Rick (head athletic trainer Rick Burkholder) or Veach (general manager Brett Veach) on that,” He said. “I don’t presume that’s going to happen, but I haven’t visited with those guys yet before I say that.”

The Chiefs drafted him in the first round in 2025, but injuries have limited his availability. A devastating wrist injury interrupted Simmons’ promising start to life in Kansas City. Since his arrival, the Chiefs have played 32 games (including preseason) without him and only eight with him, with an additional 3 preseason games.

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The left tackle last took the field on Thanksgiving Day against Dallas. During the matchup, he dislocated and fractured his left wrist, an injury that required surgery and ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

It was a disappointing turn of events for a player who had shown considerable potential early in his NFL career. Simmons had allowed pressure on just 6.6% of his pass-blocking snaps, placing him third among left tackles at the time. The mark was also the second-best by a rookie left tackle since 2018, with a minimum of 150 pass blocks.

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Simmons’ potential return puts the Chiefs in a tricky situation. Kansas City is eligible to open his 21-day practice window, but the franchise has so far refrained from doing so.

That decision could determine whether the rookie gets another opportunity this season. Once the window is activated, Simmons will have 21 days to make his way back. If he is unable to return within that timeframe, he would be placed on injured reserve again, ending his chances of playing in the regular season or postseason.

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More than the past few weeks, it turns out that the fans are eagerly looking for a definitive answer about Simmons’ return now. After all, things went left in Kansas City’s offensive line depth, and the Atlanta face-off added to the woes.

Trey Smith went down with a concussion in the first quarter and missed the rest of the game. Center Creed Humphrey poked his eye and missed a snap. An ankle injury kept right tackle Jaylon Moore sidelined.

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Besides injury being a major factor in Simmons’ return, an NFL insider shared a troubling update last month that further casts doubt on the left tackle’s future.

Josh Simmons’ Back Injury Leads to Awkward Chiefs Team Meeting Exchange

An uncomfortable episode involving Simmons came up shortly after his placement on injured reserve. Reports indicated that tensions surfaced during a Chiefs team meeting. Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes were not happy with how Simmons presented himself during a team meeting.

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“So the gist of the report was this: something I reported with Mike Garafolo on Sunday, as you mentioned, that Josh Simmons was asked to leave a team meeting by Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes,” Rapoport said. “It involved having his feet up on the desk. He said he needed to because of his back. He’s going through rehab, and they said, ‘Well, just get out of here and go rehab.’ He did not handle it well. He went and apologized after.

Reid’s lack of clarity leaves serious doubt over whether Simmons will see the field at all this season. For Kansas City, keeping his 21-day practice window closed simply means gambling with their short-term depth as they evaluate his availability for the stretch run. It’s now time to see whether Reid gets back to the fans after talking to Burkholder or Veach about Simmons’ return.