“Bad Technique”: Jason Kelce Publicly Criticizes Chiefs Star After Preseason Finale Against Seahawks

The Kansas City Chiefs somehow saved themselves from an embarrassing loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the preseason finale, tying the game at 9-9. However, the matchup exposed how the Chiefs guard Trey Smith may be one of the NFL’s strongest guards but still lacks technique. Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce did not hold back on his comments.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Trey Smith is a bad man, but it don’t matter how much of a beast you are if you go in with bad technique,” he wrote on X, resharing a clip from The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen that captured Smith getting handled by Seattle Seahawks Jared Ivey. “Trey should be striking this kickout block with his left shoulder, and left foot forward. Same foot same shoulder is how power is generated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Conversely we see Jared Ivey striking Trey with perfect technique, right foot forward right shoulder. Ivey is also way lower and does a great job squeezing down the line and catching Trey before he is ready for contact. Trey is still a badass, but what F—ing Outstanding rep from Ivey.”

Guess the Team NameDrop 500 / 500 pts Clue 1 of 5 Record book Won Super Bowl LVI with highest-scoring defense in playoff history. Your answer Guess whenever you want — the fewer clues you open, the more points you keep. 500 points if you solve it now

Trey Smith is a big reason why there is still something to look forward to in the Chiefs’ offensive line this season. He is one of the anchors in the interior of this unit, and is known for his raw power and heavy hands. Smith has proven to be extremely useful in pass protection. Along with Creed Humphrey, Smith is a force to be reckoned with for opposing defenses.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Smith is also entering this season after missing quite some time last season due to an injury. In the first series vs the Seahawks, when Kansas City deployed its best offensive line, Smith was overwhelmed by a hungry Jared Ivey.

Against the Seahawks, on one of his running plays, he was responsible for executing a kickout block. But a Year 2 Jared Ivey came charging at the veteran, and knocked him down on the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nobody does that to Trey Smith,” former Cowboys guard Brian Baldinger said on X, who also noted that he was a consistent headache for the Chiefs all night.

Ivey was the best defensive lineman in a crowded room on Friday. He went home with four tackles, including two solo and one tackle for loss. After the showing against the Chiefs, Ivey could maybe hope for a spot on the roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ivey had his best game of preseason versus Kansas City, including early on when the Chiefs had starters in for a hot minute,” Field Gulls’ Mookie Alexander wrote.

It is difficult to get past a depth chart that already has Demarcus Lawrence, Uchenna Nwosu, Derick Hall and Dante Fowler. The Chiefs game was the last chance for Ivey to leave a mark.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, even though Kelce and Nguyen were critical of Smith, the right guard is still trying to find his footing after missing the majority of padded practices in training camp due to a hip injury.

“Trey (Smith) loves to play, but it was important that he let that thing heal up like he did,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said back at that time after Smith visited a hip specialist. “And I think it’ll pay off for him down the road.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At that time, he could guarantee Smith’s return for Preseason Week 3, but the right guard returned after healing. But did he return stronger? Well, while Jason Kelce appreciated him, Ivey is still the one who left a mark on his heart.