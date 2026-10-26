Calls Grow for Chiefs to Cut Harrison Butker After Costly FG Misses Against Seahawks

Harrison Butker had been walking on a tightrope. Against the Los Angeles Chargers, his poor performance had already put him on high alert. While he got a chance to fix things against the Seattle Seahawks, the situation just got worse as two field goals added to his list of “misses.” The Kansas City Chiefs will need some time to make a decision; however, the fans already came up with clear verdicts for Butker.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“@Chiefs can y’all cut Harrison Butker now?” wrote a user named Micah Stevens on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chiefs had signed up for a tough test during ‘Sunday Night Football’ in Week 7. The hotly contested primetime matchup was about Kansas City maintaining its undefeated streak while handing a defeat to the reigning champions. In their assignment, Butker made two mistakes that might cost Andy Reid’s team in the long run.

Kansas City struggled throughout the first half, falling 10 points behind Seattle shortly before halftime. The Seahawks had the ball in the red zone and were well-positioned to extend their advantage.

ADVERTISEMENT

With less than a minute remaining in the first half, Chiefs defensive back Nohl Williams came up with a crucial play to deny Seattle a touchdown on a goal-to-go situation. Sam Darnold attempted to find star receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the end zone, but Williams read the throw and picked it off. His return put Kansas City in a position to finally get on the scoreboard.

Butker had the power to capitalize on Williams’ timely interception, but he failed. The placekicker missed a 58-yard field goal attempt, leaving the Chiefs trailing by a two-point score as the primetime matchup reached halftime. That was not the only time he failed at his job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Butker again failed to convert a 45-yard field goal, missing wide right with just over eight minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Now, this has not been a one-time affair. Ever since he entered the 2026 season, this problem has chased Butker.

ADVERTISEMENT

Butker finished the 2025 season with 33 field goals made on 38 attempts and 31 successful extra points on 35 tries, according to NFL statistics. Through five games this year, he is 10-for-13 on field goals, giving him a 76.9% success rate, the second-lowest of his career, and 14-for-15 on extra points.

Against the Los Angeles Chargers, he did pull off a 50-yarder, but he missed one from 52-yard range. By missing an extra point and a field goal, he left four points unclaimed. The errors did not hurt the Chiefs in the end, though they made the final scoreline closer than it should have been.

ADVERTISEMENT

But even then, the City Chiefs head coach had full faith in him.

“I’ve got trust in Harrison,” Reid said. “That’s the best I can tell you. He’ll fix whatever the problem is. He’ll fix it and get it taken care of. He works like crazy at that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Support also poured in from the Chiefs’ special teams coordinator Dave Toub.

“No, (Harrison Butker) he’s a human being. Every once in a while, he’s not going to hit the ball exactly the way he wants to, and he missed that extra point,” said Toub, “but he came back and made another extra point, another big field goal right before the half, right after, so it wasn’t affecting him there.”

But did the trust pay off? No!

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans had already given their ruling after Butker missed a 58-yard field-goal attempt during the Chiefs-Seahawks preseason game at Arrowhead Stadium in August. The fact that the situation has not improved even after two months is what led the calls to grow louder.

“Butker shouldn’t have a job,” a fan wrote.

“If Harrison Butker can’t kick it 58 yards with these new kicking balls then he really has no place in the NFL,” read another comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

“oh my GOD GET HARRISON BUTKER OFF MY F****** TEAM NOW,” a fan wrote.

“Could I make this kick? Of course not. But I’m not an NFL kicker. And Harrison Butker shouldn’t be either by tomorrow afternoon. The Chiefs are too serious of a team to have a noodle legged b** as their kicker,” read another comment.